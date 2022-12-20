Another storm will hit New England just before Christmas Eve

In New England, we will never be affected by the core of the cold air. It will go south, and then move east somewhat modified. It will still be cold and windy, but no records will be set.

A quick look at the warnings, advisories, and watches posted around the country gives an indication of where a strong frontal system is located. Across the east, there’s not much action this morning. To the west, we have winter storm warnings, wind chill watches, wind chill warnings, and several notifications about strong winds. All of this because of Arctic air quickly moving in from Canada and spreading east.

For the next couple of days, it will be sunny and seasonable. On Thursday, clouds arrive and by the end of the day some rain may move in. Temperatures will get into the 40s and they will continue to be mild Thursday night, topping out in the 50s on Friday.

Winds could gust near 50 miles per hour later on Friday. WeatherBELL

It won’t surprise me if a few areas even get to 60 degrees Friday afternoon with downpours and very strong wind. There’s likely to be some scattered power outages and delays, including Logan Airport. If you’re driving Friday, you should expect slowdowns on the highways.

Rain moves into southern New England Thursday night and exits the area by Friday evening. Tropical Tidbits

One to two inches of rain are possible from this next system, which will likely make December slightly wetter than average — a good thing as we head into January. We will finish the year with around 10 to 11 inches below average in rainfall.

The model average of precipitation gives many areas nearly two inches of rain. WeatherBELL

The Arctic front will push through Friday evening and temperatures will drop from the 50s into the 20s in just three hours. If there is any moisture on the roads, there could be a flash freeze. The one variable which may prevent a widespread flash freeze would be the wind.

As temperatures are falling it will be so windy that things will dry out quickly. We will definitely have to keep an eye on the hours between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. overnight Friday and into Saturday. This is the most likely time for icy conditions. By the time we get to the morning, it should have dried out enough and any roads that are problematic will hopefully have been treated.

After a mild Friday, cold air returns at night with arctic air. WeatherBELL

It’s not going to be a white Christmas for most of us. Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and parts of Cape Cod could see some ocean effect snow showers on Saturday thanks to cold Arctic air rushing across the Atlantic. So it’s not out of the question that those areas have an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.

Some ocean effect snow is possible Christmas Eve over Cape Cod and the Islands. Notice this model forecast has up to half an inch in spots. This may or may not materialize, but is a possibility. WeatherBELL

Temperatures will be below average Christmas Eve, and just under freezing on Christmas Day. This is likely the coldest Christmas in about a decade for us.

Heading into New Year’s, there’s likely to be a moderation in the cold and we may be milder than average as we enter 2023. More on that in the coming days.