Ashland doctor, 68, arrested in Jan. 6 insurrection probe; allegedly punched a police officer

Dr. Jacquelyn J. Starer, 68, will maker her initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in US District Court in Boston on charges of felony civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, according to prosecutors.

An Ashland doctor was arrested Tuesday for allegedly punching a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, authorities said.

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said video footage showed Starer entering the Capitol with other demonstrators around 2:51 p.m. Police body camera footage later captured Starer as she allegedly struck a Metropolitan Police Department officer inside the building, the filing said.

Advertisement

The officer, identified in court papers as Officer M.B., told investigators that a blonde woman wearing a red hat and jacket, later identified as Starer, “punched her in the left side of her head,” the affidavit said.

“Officer M.B. stated that the blonde woman came at her again, and Officer M.B. struck the woman in response,” the filing said. “During her interview, Officer M.B. recognized the blonde woman who hit her at timestamp 14:59:28 in footage taken from her body worn camera.”

Authorities also spoke with a tipster who said Starer bragged to a mutual acquaintance before the insurrection that she was headed to Washington D.C. and “prepared” for the march, with “a mesh knife-proof shirt and bottles of pepper spray,” the affidavit said.

Starer, a specialist in addiction medicine and obstetrics and gynecology, was first licensed to practice in Massachusetts in 1983, according to her state Board of Registration in Medicine profile. The board “has no record of felony or serious misdemeanor convictions regarding Dr. Starer,” nor has she ever been disciplined by the board, the profile says.

Advertisement

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin Medical School in 1979 and has served as president of the Massachusetts Society of Addiction Medicine, and she is also affiliated with Faulkner Hospital in Jamaica Plain, according to the profile.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Boston Office-Worcester Resident Agency and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Starer as #405 on its seeking information photos, authorities said. Valuable assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department, a statement said.

Starer’s arrest brings the total number of people arrested in the insurrection probe from the FBI Boston Division’s area of responsibility to 19, an FBI spokeswoman said.

In the 23 months since Jan. 6, 2021, close to 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 270 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, officials said.

The attack erupted after Republican Donald J. Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, gave a fiery speech urging his supporters to “fight like hell” and march on the Capitol.

The rioters were seeking to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory by Congress; lawmakers were hurriedly whisked away to an undisclosed location during the tumult and returned later that night to certify Biden’s win. Five people died in the attack or in its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances.

Advertisement

In an unprecedented move, the House Jan. 6 committee on Monday referred Trump to the Justice Department for possible prosecution of crimes related to the insurrection. Hundreds of rioters have been arrested for their conduct during the insurrection itself.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and is seeking reelection in 2024.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.