Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell to appoint Pat Moore as top deputy

Moore currently works for the Boston law firm Hemenway & Barnes, where he is co-chairman of the Government & Election Law Group and a partner in the Litigation Group, representing public entities and municipalities, as well as public officials and candidates for office, Campbell’s office said in a statement. He’s also served with Campbell’s transition team and hiring committee, the statement said.

Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell will appoint Pat Moore, a former White House attorney and counsel to two Massachusetts governors, as first assistant attorney general, her office said Tuesday.

Campbell, who was elected attorney general in November and will take office Jan. 18, said she first met Moore when they were both working as lawyers for former governor Deval Patrick.

“He was and continues to be an exceptional lawyer with a deep sense of public service, integrity, morality, and humility, and will be a thoughtful, effective and innovative first assistant as the office works to protect our residents and the Commonwealth,” Campbell said in the statement.

Moore, who also teaches state constitutional law at Boston College Law School, previously worked in the White House during the Obama administration as an associate counsel and advisor for presidential personnel, the statement said. He also served as deputy counsel to the governor under Patrick and Governor Charlie Baker.

More began his career with the law firm Ropes & Gray in Boston and earned a fellowship in the government bureau of the state attorney general’s office, the statement said. He was a law clerk for retired judge Maryanne Trump Barry of the US Court of Appeals and former justice Robert Cordy of the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts, the statement said. He also completed a fellowship with Judge Dennis Saylor IV of the US District Court for Massachusetts, the statement said.

“I’m elated to be joining the Attorney General-Elect’s team and to work with the incredible talent in the Attorney General’s Office to make the Commonwealth a better and fairer place to live and work,” Moore said in the statement.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.