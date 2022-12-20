Beverly receives $200,000 grant to plan for coastal flooding

Beverly is getting some state help in preventing future coastal flooding resulting from climate change.

The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs awarded the city $200,000 to create a plan for making the area along the Bass River — which encompasses a city zoning district — more resilient to flooding and other climate change impacts. Officials said the planning project will analyze the risk those impacts pose to current and future development in that district and how it can be minimized.

“Along a tidal river, the Bass River district is vulnerable to sea level rise and coastal storms exacerbated by climate change,’’ said Erina Keefe, Beverly’s sustainability director. “This project will help us to learn our near- and long-term options to protect the people and the [buildings] and natural places in the district.”