A big night for charter schools in Rhode Island

The proposed expansions are for RISE Prep Mayoral Academy (for students in Woonsocket, Burrillville, and North Smithfield) and Segue Institute for Learning (for students in Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence, and Woonsocket).

The Council on Elementary and Secondary Education meets at 5:30 p.m. to consider an expansion of two existing charter schools and charter renewals of three to five years for 11 more schools.

Christmas might come early for a handful of charter schools around the state.

RISE Prep wants to grow from its current 430 students in kindergarten to seventh grade to eventually enroll 1,450 students in two K-8 schools and one high school by the 2035-2036 school year. You can read the full proposal here.

Segue wants to grow from its current 360 students in kindergarten to eighth grade to eventually enroll 760 students through high school by the 2027-2028 school year. You can read the full proposal here.

The Rhode Island Department of Education is asking the council to approve both expansion plans.

As for charter renewals, RIDE is asking for Achievement First (which enrolls students from Providence, Cranston, North Providence, and Warwick), and Kingston Hill Academy, International Charter School, and the Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle School (which have statewide enrollment) to receive five-year renewals.

Separately, the Beacon Charter School, Paul Cuffee Charter Schools, and Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts are all being recommended for three-year renewals with the ability to extend to five years. Those schools serve students from around the state.

Three-year renewals are being recommended for Charette Charter School (Providence students), Highlander, Skip Nowell Leadership Academy, and Village Green Virtual Charter School (statewide students).

You can expect officials from RIDE to make the case to the board that demand for charter schools remains high. For the current school year, there were 9.9 applications for each of the available 2,353 charter school seats in Rhode Island. That trend has been consistent for most of the last decade.

