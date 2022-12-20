Burrillville man with massive gun stockpile to plead guilty to federal charges, relinquish firearms

In exchange, the US Attorney’s Office will dismiss two charges of causing false records to be kept by licensed firearms dealers, and will ask for a lower sentence, provided he shows he accepts responsibility. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

Ronald Armand Andruchuk, 38, an unlicensed counselor at the DaVinci Center in Providence and unsuccessful Republican candidate for a state House seat, will plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a user of controlled substances and two counts of making a false statement when buying firearms, according to a plea agreement filed in US District Court on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE — A Burrillville man accused of illegally stockpiling more than 200 firearms, making ghost guns, and terrorizing his wife and neighbors has agreed to plead guilty to three federal charges and relinquish his arsenal.

Andruchuk has been held without bail at the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls since his arrest at his home on Feb. 24. US Magistrate Judge Patricia A. Sullivan had ordered him to remain in prison, pending a trial, because she found his “incredibly troubling” problems with drugs, explosive rages, and obsession with firearms would make it impossible to keep anyone safe from him.

He is still facing charges from state prosecutors, including two counts of possession of a ghost gun; manufacturing a ghost gun; firing in a compact area; possession of cocaine under 10 grams; possession of amphetamine over 10 grams; possession of methamphetamine under 10 grams; domestic cyber-harassment of his wife; and domestic disorderly conduct.

Andruchuck and his family had lived in Cranston, where he attempted a run for a state House seat. His social media posts showed him descending into alt-right conspiracy theories, swearing allegiance to former president Donald Trump, and launching his own alt-right YouTube channel, hosting as “Reverend Ron Andruchuk” of the “The Rhode Island Freedom of Information Initiative.”

Andruchuk had also been arrested on drug charges and has admitted struggling with addiction. His wife and her family told Cranston police in early 2021 that they were worried about Andruchuk’s deteriorating mental health and explosive temper.

Even so, when Andruchuk went on a series of gun-buying sprees last year, he passed background checks by the Cranston police. His actions drew attention from an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, who noted that Andruchuk had accumulated at least 212 firearms within six months.

Some of the firearms found in the basement of Ronald Andruchuk's home in Burrillville. US District Court of Rhode Island

Andruchuk’s obsession with guns and violent behavior was revealed in a series of text messages between him and his wife, according to court records. In late 2021, he moved with his wife and his three young sons to the remote house at 1746 Tarkiln Road in Burrillville in late 2021, choosing the town for its symbolic “Second Amendment Sanctuary Town” status.

In December 2021, authorities in Massachusetts launched an investigation after Andruchuk allegedly stashed two handguns and flashlights containing cocaine, oxycodone, and amphetamines in the ceiling of a men’s bathroom at the Tractor Supply Co. in Millbury, Mass. Burrillville police rejected Andruchuk’s attempt to buy more guns.

And the neighbors began calling police about gunfire coming from his house at all hours.

After Andruchuk shot into his neighbor’s yard and over the heads of police officers, police got a warrant for his arrest. Andruchuk had greeted police while wearing a “battle belt” that held four handguns, knives, and illegal drugs, after ditching a loaded firearm in the backyard, according to court documents.

Inside the house, ATF agents and police found an unsecured arsenal of more than 200 firearms, 25,390 rounds of ammunition, ghost gun kits for AR-15s, and drugs in a locked box, covered with a bumper sticker: “9-11 was an inside job.”

Each of the federal charges that Andruchuk is pleading guilty to carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.