Cambridge man charged with OUI after falling asleep at the wheel, causing early-morning traffic jam on I-93 ramp

He was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, illegal firearm possession, illegal possession of ammunition, and possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, subsequent offense, prosecutors said in a statement.

James Charles Knight, 45, had to be woken up by officers around 4:15 a.m. Monday as cars lined up behind his blue Lexus, honking their horns, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

A Cambridge man who fell asleep at the wheel, causing a traffic jam on the Sullivan Square on ramp to Interstate 93, allegedly possessed a loaded gun and was operating under the influence, officials said Tuesday.

Knight was arraigned in the Charlestown division of Boston Municipal Court and ordered held in lieu of $10,000 bail, officials said. He was also ordered to stay away from Charlestown, and is subject to GPS monitoring.

Knight’s vehicle was found stopped, running, and with its headlights off, at approximately 4:15 a.m. on the on-ramp to I-93 northbound

An MBTA police officer who responded to the scene failed to wake Knight by using his own cruiser’s horn and siren, officials said. At this point, Knight’s vehicle, which was not in park, began to move forward, with its driver still apparently asleep. The officer, who had exited his cruiser, managed to wake Knight by banging on his vehicle’s hood, the statement said.

Noting a “strong odor of alcohol,” the officer determined that Knight was intoxicated through a field sobriety test and placed him under arrest, officials said.

Prosecutors said that the officer found $8,569 in cash on Knight’s person., He also allegedly found a loaded 9 mm handgun, as well as 33.7 grams of marijuana wrapped in individual plastic bags.

“This motorist is very lucky that his condition didn’t result in him or someone else getting injured or worse,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in statement. “It was fortunate that an officer happened upon this situation before it turned into something more tragic.”

Knight is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 17.

