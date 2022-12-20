City Councilor Mejia: I am under attack by white supremacists who are body-shaming me

Later in the message, she added, “I don’t even smoke pot . . . This is what white supremacists do: they tell lies and hope that you will believe them.”

“For those who are wondering if I am using drugs, the answer is absolutely not,” Mejia said at one point during a three-minute video she posted to YouTube Monday night.

Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia said this week she is under attack by white supremacists who are body-shaming her and falsely accusing her of being addicted to drugs, all in an attempt to politically undermine her.

Mejia did not respond to messages on Tuesday. Her office said she was on vacation.

The post is headlined “Women of color in elected office are always under attack” and includes a text summary of what prompted her to speak out on social media:

“For months, I have endured hateful comments about my hair, the bags under my eyes to even folks calling me a crack whore. I’m responding to the rumors circulating about me, 1st as an individual, and in the days to come as an elected official,” she wrote.

She continued, “In the meantime, here’s the truth! From the policies we pursue to the way we show up in this world. Social media has become a tool white supremacists use to attack our character & appearances to undermine our work.”

Mejia, a 52-year-old Dorchester resident who represents the entire city on the council, won election in 2019 in dramatic fashion, edging out Alejandra St. Guillen by a single vote. An immigrant from the Dominican Republic, Mejia became the first Afro-Latina elected to the council in Boston’s history and was reelected for a second term last year.

On the council, Mejia is known as a progressive who focuses on racial equity in city services. She often peppers her speeches on the council floor with the catchphrase, “All means all.”

She has highlighted the importance of language access in city programs and has pushed for police reform, including backing a proposal to divert nonviolent 911 calls away from police. She supports completely dismantling the city’s gang database, which is controversial in part because Black and Latinx city residents are disproportionately represented in its rolls.

She also introduced a proposal approved last week for a commission to study reparations for Boston’s Black residents as restitution for slavery and systemic racism.

In her video message this week, as screen shots of tweets scroll across the screen, Mejia said some of her critics have talked about how her appearance has changed since she first ran for City Council in 2019.

“Folks on Twitter are utilizing this platform to body shame me to make it . . . seem as though my health issues are related to the use of drugs,” she said.

Mejia said she has battled high blood pressure and diabetes-related health issues over the years, and, on the advice of her doctor, underwent gastric bypass surgery.

Mejia said the false accusations have increased her sympathy for those who are in fact struggling with substance use disorder and for those who have seen major changes to their appearance from successful gastric bypass surgery.

She concluded the video with a hopeful thought.

“It is my hope that people will be kind and compassionate,” she said. “I hope that if I was truly struggling with an addiction, that people would not attack me for it.”

