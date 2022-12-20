Coolidge Corner Theatre to host historian Edward J. Larson for Brookline’s MLK Celebration

The event is free, but people must sign up for tickets in advance by visiting coolidge.org/MLK .

Edward J. Larson, the author of the upcoming book “American Inheritance, Liberty and Slavery in the Birth of a Nation 1765-1795,” will be the keynote speaker at the event, scheduled for Jan. 16 at 3 p.m., according to a statement from Brookline’s MLK Celebration Committee.

Brookline will host a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian during the town’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Coolidge Corner Theatre next month.

“Professor Larson brings to light the voices of unsung people of color, including those from Massachusetts, who spoke truth to the powerful,” the statement said. “What was debated and written in 1765 through 1795 became the paradox between American ideals and American [realities] that Dr. King and all of us struggle with to this day.”

Regie Gibson, a poet, educator, and performance artist, also will “provide his unique and thought-provoking verses. His supersonic delivery will have you sitting on the edge of your seat,” the statement said.

Joyful Voices of Inspiration will perform at the theater, and bring “the uplifting messages” of Black gospel music to the celebration, according to the statement. Brookline Poet Laureate Jennifer Barber also will read a poem chosen for the celebration.

“This year’s program promises a stirring celebration of the life and values of Dr. King with words, poetry and music to challenge and inspire,” the statement said.

