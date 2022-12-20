Former Harvard fencing coach’s lawyer tells jurors, “It may feel wrong, but it’s not a crime”

“It might feel wrong, but it’s not a crime,” said Brand’s attorney, Douglas Brooks, arguing that Brand was able to borrow $500,000 from Maryland businessman Jie “Jack” Zhao to pay off his debts because they were friends, and not because he helped Zhao’s sons get admitted to Harvard as fencing recruits. “Lots of potential conflicts of interest may not feel right, but they are not bribes,” Brooks argued.

Former Harvard University fencing coach Peter Brand lost his dream job and reputation when he was fired for taking payments from the father of two fencing recruits, but he did not commit any crimes, his lawyer told jurors Friday during closing arguments at his federal bribery trial.

In his closing remarks, Zhao’s lawyer, William Weinreb, told jurors that evidence presented during the two-week trial in US District Court in Boston proved “with 100 percent certainty” that Zhao’s sons Eric and Edward Zhao were among the nation’s top-ranked fencers, as well as outstanding students, and they were recruited to Harvard’s fencing team based on merit.

“The Zhaos didn’t take slots that should have gone to someone else,” Weinreb said. “They earned their slots on the Harvard fencing team fair and square.”

Both sons fenced for four years at Harvard following their admission in 2014 and 2017, and graduated with grade point averages of 3.84 and 3.92.

“Jack Zhao had no reason to bribe Peter Band to get his sons onto Harvard’s fencing team,” Weinreb said. “He didn’t do it. He is innocent of these charges.”

But Assistant US Attorney Mackenzie Queenin argued that Brand and his wife “were living paycheck to paycheck” in 2012 when he met Zhao, a wealthy businessman who “didn’t want to leave his sons’ admission to chance” and agreed to pay Brand in exchange for their recruitment.

She urged jurors to focus on texts and e-mails presented as evidence at trial, including a May 2012 text Brand sent to an alleged middleman, saying, “Jack doesn’t need to take me anywhere and his boys don’t have to be great fencers. All I need is a good incentive to recruit them. You can tell him that.”

Queenin told jurors, “You know what the incentive was. Money.”

US District Judge George A. O’Toole Jr., who is presiding over the trial, instructed jurors on the law and told them they will begin deliberations Wednesday.

Brand, 69, of Cambridge, and Zhao, 63, a telecommunications executive, each face one count of bribery and one count of conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds and honest services wire fraud — essentially an allegation that Harvard was defrauded and deprived of Brand’s honest services.

The investigation that led to the case followed a 2019 Boston Globe report that raised questions about Zhao’s 2016 purchase of Brand’s Needham home for $989,500, which was more than $440,000 above its assessed value, around the same time he was recruiting Zhao’s younger son. Prosecutors said the purchase of the home at a generous price was one of the ways Zhao paid Brand. Seventeen months later, Zhao sold it for a $324,000 loss, according to property records.

Brand coached Harvard’s men’s and women’s fencing teams for 20 years before he was fired in 2019 for violating the school’s conflict of interest policy.

Prosecutors allege that in 2013, Zhao donated $1 million to a fencing charity founded by his sons’ longtime coach, Alexandre Ryjik, with the understanding that he would serve as the “middleman” and forward the money to Brand through another charity after Zhao’s sons were admitted to Harvard. But, Ryjik only forwarded $100,000 to Brand’s charity, prompting Brand and Zhao to revise the alleged bribery scheme, according to prosecutors.

“One by one [Brand’s] bills started to disappear,” Queenin told jurors, describing how Zhao wrote checks totaling $500,000 between 2015 and 2017 for Brand’s outstanding mortgage on his Needham home, a new sports car, utility bills, a down payment and renovations for a luxury condo in Cambridge, and for his son’s college tuition and student loans.

But in his closing remarks, Brooks argued the government had failed to offer any proof that the house was bought as part of a scheme calling it “nothing beyond wild speculation.” The defense argued Zhao bought the house as a favor to Brand and as an investment, but decided to sell it when he learned it needed costly repairs.

Brand’s wife, Jacqueline Phillips, testified last week that her husband and Zhao had become close friends and Zhao wanted to help them on their “next chapter together as empty nesters” as they were looking to sell their home and move to Cambridge.

Zhao offered to loan them money — without any written agreement — with the understanding they would repay it after Brand received an inheritance upon his mother’s death, Phillips said. After Brand’s mother died last year, the money was repaid with interest, she said.

In their closing remarks, defense lawyers described Zhao as a generous man, who was known for lending substantial amounts of money to friends. They accused the government of giving a “sweetheart deal” to Ryjik, who was not prosecuted for his own unrelated crimes —including stealing COVID-related relief funds from the government — in exchange for his cooperation with authorities.

“They gave this cheat, thief, and liar a license to commit crimes without any consequence,” said Brooks, urging jurors to reject his testimony implicating Zhao and Brand in a bribery scheme.

“Did anyone lose money as a result of coach Brand and Jack Zhao’s friendship?” Brooks said. “This is an alleged crime in search of a victim.”





