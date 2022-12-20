Healey and Driscoll retain Krauthamer & Associates to find MBTA’s next general manager

“Choosing the best person to be the next MBTA General Manager is critical for the future of Massachusetts’ transportation system, economy, workforce, housing sector, and economic competitiveness,” Healey said in the release. “K&A will be looking statewide, nationally, and internationally to identify strong candidates who have transit and management experience and who understand the urgency of ensuring safety, reliability, and accessibility issues across the system.”

Krauthamer & Associates is “the premiere transit search firm,” according to the release, and has found hundreds of executives for transit agencies in Massachusetts and across the country.

Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Kim Driscoll retained Krauthamer & Associates, an executive search firm, to find the MBTA’s next permanent general manager following Steve Poftak’s resignation announcement in November, according to a Tuesday press release.

Advertisement

Poftak will officially step down Jan. 3, 2023.

“At that time, Governor Charlie Baker will appoint an Interim General Manager,” according to the release. “K&A has been retained to hire the next permanent General Manager.”

The search for a new MBTA general manager comes at a time when the agency is facing myriad challenges, including a series of serious accidents on the transit system. Earlier this month, the Federal Transit Administration rejected a dozen of the MBTA’s plans to improve its hiring process, safety management, risk assessment and monitoring, and quality control, according to a Globe report, sending the agency back to the drawing board.

The MBTA has also been under fire throughout the year for heavy cuts to subway and bus services. This July, service on the Red, Blue, and Orange lines decreased by more than 20 percent following safety edicts from the federal government after a series of terrifying incidents, including the death of a passenger whose arm was caught in the faulty door of a Red Line car, according to another Globe report. And just two days ago, the MBTA implemented additional service cuts on nine bus routes, many of them decreasing service during rush hour, according to the MBTA’s website.

Advertisement

The ongoing issues add up to a daunting challenge for the next person to manage the MBTA, but Healey and Driscoll are confident that Krauthamer & Associates is equipped to hire an effective executive to lead the troubled transit agency.

“K&A has a proven track record of hiring strong, qualified, and diverse candidates for transit roles in state government. They understand the industry and are uniquely qualified to support this critical search,” Driscoll said in the release. “We look forward to engaging with advocates, legislative leaders, labor partners, and community members to find the best candidate to move the MBTA and Massachusetts forward.”

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie