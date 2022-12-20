Man, 34, fatally shot Dec. 11 in Theater District identified by Boston police

Boston police on Tuesday identified the Weymouth man who was fatally shot Dec. 11 in the Theater District.

Branden P. Barrett, 34, was shot in the area of 240 Tremont St. around 9:20 p.m., police said. No arrests have been made.

Barrett was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead several days later, police said. His death was ruled a homicide. “The Boston Police Department continues to review the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.”