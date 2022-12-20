Man who died at Norwood food processing facility remembered as a ‘careful, experienced’ technician who ‘worked harder than anyone’

Richard J. Arguin, 68, of Dighton, was originally from Taunton and worked for Brouillette HVAC and Sheet Metal, said his daughter, Stacia Messier.

The man who died after he was exposed to an ammonia leak at a food processing plant in Norwood Monday morning was a hard worker who did everything he could for his family, according to his daughter.

“My dad was a very careful, experienced technician,” Messier said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I don’t know the details....We don’t know what happened. ”

Arguin and another man were working on the premises when the ammonia leak occurred.

Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call from 140 Morgan Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Monday, and firefighters from Norwood and Walpole, along with the state hazardous materials team, managed to isolate the leak to the building, officials said.

One man was stabilized and taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton before being transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital for specialized treatment, the Norfolk district attorney’s office said.

Arguin was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday the fire marshal’s office determined that ammonia levels within the building remained high, so hazmat techs returned to the scene to “assess and, if necessary, mitigate the hazard,” according to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office.

The incident remains under investigation by OSHA and the state fire marshal’s office, Traub said.

“State Police were able to speak to the other injured party and at this stage of the investigation we still do not have any signs of foul play in the death,” Traub said in an email.

Home Market Foods, which operates the facility, said in a statement Monday evening that it is cooperating with the investigation.

“We are thankful to [the emergency responders] and are doing all we can to support them,” the company said. “A determination about when we can return [to the facility] will be made in conjunction with the fire department after comprehensive testing, as our utmost priority is to ensure the health and safety of our employees.”

Home Market Foods also expressed condolences for Arguin’s death.

“Our hearts go out to his family,” the company said. “It is just so sad and horrific.”

In a Facebook post, Messier described her father as “a great son, brother, friend, husband, dad and even better grandfather.”

“Today 12/19/2022 marks the worst day of my life,” she wrote. “I lost the best man I ever knew. My Dad. A tragic work accident. I never got to say goodbye. He was a man of few words most days but his actions were monumental in my life. He was always there. Always. He’d give the shirt off his back and worked harder than anyone. For us. It was ALL for us. Everything he did was for my mom, sister and myself and his grandkids. He gave me a lifetime of advice, support, love and I hope I have half the heart he did... My heart is shattered into pieces. Hug your loved ones. You really never know when they’ll be ripped from you.”

