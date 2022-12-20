Marion police open office at Sippican Elementary School

Marion police opened a satellite office at the Sippican Elementary School — which the town’s about 400 students in pre-k through sixth grade attend — to provide an extra measure of security for students and staff.

Officers will use the site for administrative duties and will be available to quickly respond in the event of an emergency, officials said. The officers will not serve as school resource personnel or be involved in day-to-day school operations or discipline.

“It is important that everyone feels they have a safe and secure environment to learn in, work in, and send their children to,” said Michael Nelson,superintendent of the Old Rochester Regional School District, which includes Marion. “While we are always hopeful that a police presence will not be needed during the school day, this initiative will provide a meaningful added layer of safety.”