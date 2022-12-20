Massachusetts Salvation Army red kettle donations down by 23 percent during holiday season, officials say

“Many of our donors who typically drop in amounts in the red kettle are not able to do that this year because they, themselves, find themselves in hardship,” Major Sue Kelly, program secretary of The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, said Tuesday.

In Massachusetts, charitable donations through the Red Kettle Campaign are down 23 percent from where they were this time in 2021, according to the group’s Massachusetts division. Their goal is to raise $2.6 million from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve.

Bell ringers for the Salvation Army have seen fewer donors drop cash into their collection kettles this holiday season as many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“The second part is that we’ve seen such a big increase in requests for assistance. Inflation has just gone out of control and the cost of living has gone up,” she added.

This holiday season, 797 donation kettles have cropped up outside of stores across Massachusetts, but the organization is short on kettle volunteers because many people don’t have the time to spare, Kelly said.

“They’re trying to pick up part-time jobs, trying to support families, so the number of volunteers and red kettles that we should have out this year is even lower than it should be,” she said.

Some families and individuals can only volunteer for a couple hours at a time, but the group appreciates any support people can lend to the cause, Kelly said.

At the end of each day, kettles are emptied and the collections are counted and deposited at the bank, Kelly said. The money stays in the community to help local families and provide them with basic needs.

“Rent, utilities — way up this year. And just food in general,” Kelly said. “Many people haven’t really even recovered from the pandemic.”

The Salvation Army encourages people to donate through an online “virtual kettle” if they cannot donate in-person. The organization has also distributed “countertop kettles” to restaurants and stores so customers can donate money as they’re checking out.

The charity now displays a QR code next to the donation kettles so people can donate electronically, Kelly said.

While kettle donations represent one of The Salvation Army’s biggest campaigns, the money helps pay for much more than Christmas presents, said Heather MacFarlane, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts division.

“We want people to really think about when they make a donation to the kettle that they’re helping provide shelter for somebody who might be homeless or not have a roof over their head for a night, or somebody who might not have a meal or be able to keep the lights and heat on,” MacFarlane said. “It could be your next-door neighbor.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.