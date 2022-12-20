Medford police increase presence at high school this week after student was stabbed

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no on-going threat to the school faculty and students,” police said.

The Police Department said in a statement that officers would maintain a presence at the school, which houses both the high school and Medford Vocational Technical High School, “throughout the week.”

Medford police will have a “visible police presence at Medford High School” following a stabbing there Monday that injured a student, authorities said.

The stabbing occurred in the morning during a fight between two male students in a vocational school restroom, officials said Monday, prompting a three-hour shelter-in-place order. The injured student was taken to a local hospital with a torso wound that wasn’t life threatening, authorities said, and the alleged perpetrator was arrested. Law enforcement officials haven’t said what prompted the fight.

“I’m nervous,” said a Medford High senior named Grace, during an interview with Boston 25 outside the school Tuesday morning. “But I don’t have a choice. I’m the captain of the girl’s hockey team, and if I don’t go to school I can’t play. But it’s really heartbreaking because I want to be proud of the school I represent. I really do. ... Personally I’m going to say I’m risking my life going to school today. And I don’t want to have to say that. I never thought I’d have to say that in a sentence.”

Some students voiced similar concerns Monday night at a regular meeting of the Medford School Committee posted to YouTube.

“The incident today, I feel like there was a lot that could have been done to prevent it,” said Medford High junior Derek Marino, according to a video recording of the meeting. “There are people like that, you know, people hang in the bathroom all day. They sit in there and they threaten people.”

It’s generally the same group of people, Marino continued.

“They go in there, they sit in there all day, there’s no disciplinary action,” Marino said, adding that a friend of his was recently threatened. “I just feel like a lot of it is preventable.” During the stabbing Monday, Marino continued, “people [were] crying, it was a scary event.”

Medford Public Schools Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent told reporters Monday that the attack was captured on video.

“Today’s incident was an isolated incident,” Edouard-Vincent said. “We’ve never dealt with this kind of an incident before here in Medford and so we’ve been working collaboratively with the police all day. The fire [department] was here today and also EMS was working with us to try to get to the bottom of what has transpired.”

She said school officials do not condone bullying or violence of any kind.

“We do have one student that is in police custody. So we’re very happy that that has taken place,” Edouard-Vincent said. “There are definitely going to be clear repercussions for the students that were involved in today’s incident and that’s already taking place.”

The superintendent stressed that the school is safe.

“I do want to send a clear message to our families here in Medford that Medford High School is a safe school,” Edouard-Vincent said. “Your children are safe here. The situation that took place today was an isolated event. During my five years here, I’ve never dealt with that type of an incident before and it’s not something that we want to have repeated. So we are going to have to do a lot of programming, a lot of talking with students, about appropriate behaviors. Weapons are not allowed of any way, shape, objects of no reasonable use, they’re not allowed. They’re not going to be tolerated and we will do something about it.”

