The most time-efficient exercise you’ve never heard of? It’s called VILPA. I tried it at home.

I’m ashamed of this behavior, and had been semi-planning to stop it, but I’ve just learned that it may be adding years to my life (which is overall a plus, even though it would mean more grocery shopping).

Shopping lists — such a good idea. And yet, on the rare occasion when I do make one, by the time I reach the grocery store I’ve forgotten all about it, or I’m weirdly too lazy to consult it, and it’s not until the cashier is ringing me up that a panicked “low-sodium chicken broth!” or “dark chocolate calcium chews!” pops into my head, and — apologies all around as I squeeze between the shopper behind me and the Mentos exhibit — I dart to the produce section, the dairy case, health & beauty, the pasta aisle, deli, tailgating normal shoppers as I reach past them to grab what I only now remember what I came for.

A study recently published in the journal Nature Medicine reported that short, vigorous bursts of movement not associated with traditional exercise — the kind you’d get from enthusiastically entering a toddler’s game of make-believe, perhaps, or hustling for the bus — confer significant health benefits.

It’s called VILPA — short for “vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity.” And while there are a few significant downsides — no cute “sport”-specific outfit opportunities; no pickleball-style community; no girls’ getaway possibilities — it seems like the kind of win we all need right now.

Study participants who engaged in just three bouts per day (lasting 1 or 2 minutes each) showed a 38 to 40 percent reduction in “all-cause” and cancer mortality risk, and a 48 to 49 percent reduction in cardiovascular disease mortality risk.

Researchers analyzed data from more than 25,000 people in the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database. Each wore accelerometers to measure short bursts of non-traditional exercise — the type that are hard to capture in questionnaires. Study participants were an average age of around 60, and were non-exercisers, although researchers found similar results when they analyzed data from generally moderate exercisers who managed to also get a small amount of vigorous exercise.

“VILPA is like HIIT” — high-intensity intermittent training — “but for the lazy and the late,” a friend said when I shared the breakthrough. I nodded (vigorously), as a whole new way to look at chores unfolded.

I zipped downstairs for the vacuum, and had gotten as far as plugging it in, when I was overcome by the desire to read yet another analysis of the “White Lotus” finale, Alas, when a family member happened by, he encountered what appeared to be an abandoned stab at housekeeping.

“Why is this here?” he asked, cheerful but suspicious.

“It’s to reduce my risk of all-cause and cancer mortality,” I said, but he still seemed confused, so I added the thing that explains anything in my house: “It’s for a story.”

It was time to work out! I set a timer and started lunging forward and back with the vacuum, under the furniture, into corners, pleased that I was only here and there nicking a chair leg or the wall.

This is so easy, I thought — maybe too easy? I recalled the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “vigorous” activity: “In general ... you will not be able to say more than a few words without pausing for a breath.”

I called my friend back to test how hard I was working out.

“Hi!” I yelled over the roar. “Beth???” she said. “Is water rushing by?” This went on for a little while, when I realized, to my delight, that while I was not out of breath, nonetheless it was hard to carry on a conversation.

High on the prospect of activities-of-daily-living-associated immortality (my term, not the researchers’), I looked at our dog with new eyes.

I grabbed a pink sheep chew toy and whizzed by her. I thought she’d follow, but she merely watched as I ran through the dining room-living room-kitchen circle. A keen observer of each family member’s patterns — on the stand she’d make a terrific alibi witness — she probably understood this “fun” would last but a few minutes, and perhaps decided it wasn’t worth her time.

“Think about avoiding cardiovascular disease!” I whispered as I dangled the toy above her silly snout, and I stood still as she got in her vigorous bursts.

Two down for the day, I still needed a third bit of non-traditional exercise, and, finding myself in a slow pharmacy line at CVS, figured I’d bounce up and down and do some subtle arm work. But we’re early in VILPA days, and — fearful of appearing clinically agitated in public — I cooled it.

But soon I got another chance. As I left the store, a woman rushed by and I saw she was running for a bus. I drafted behind her, and was so close that when she jumped onto the bus I almost did, too, until I remembered I wasn’t going anywhere. The driver seemed confused when I didn’t board, but I called out merrily, “It’s VILPA, baby!” and kept running.

Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @bethteitell.