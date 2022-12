One person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater on Monday, officials said.

West Bridgewater Fire Chief Lincoln Thibeault said crews responded at 5:28 p.m. to a report of a rollover crash on Route 24 southbound near mile marker 29. The vehicle was flipped on its roof in the woods and one person was trapped inside, he said.

“An extensive extrication was performed using the JAWS of Life,” Thibeault said. “Unfortunately, the sole occupant was deceased on scene.”