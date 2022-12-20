Police searching for Manchester, N.H., man who allegedly assaulted 5-month-old pit bull puppy that later died from injuries

Police in Manchester, N.H., are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a 5-month-old pit bull puppy that died from its injuries last weekend, according to police.
William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, is wanted on charges of felony - animal cruelty, witness tampering, and falsifying evidence, Manchester police said in a statement Tuesday.
On Sunday, Manchester police received a report of animal cruelty involving a 5-month-old pit bull puppy, officials said.
“Police learned that the puppy had been assaulted and died from the injuries the previous day,” according to the statement.
Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can be left at 603-624-4040.
