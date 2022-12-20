Police searching for Manchester, N.H., man who allegedly assaulted 5-month-old pit bull puppy that later died from injuries

Police in Manchester, N.H., are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a 5-month-old pit bull puppy that died from its injuries last weekend, according to police.

William Farnsworth, 29, of Manchester, is wanted on charges of felony - animal cruelty, witness tampering, and falsifying evidence, Manchester police said in a statement Tuesday.

On Sunday, Manchester police received a report of animal cruelty involving a 5-month-old pit bull puppy, officials said.