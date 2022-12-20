Police seek man suspected of indecent assault in Back Bay parking garage

Officers responded to the area of 100 Clarendon St. at approximately 5:15 p.m., for a report of an assault in progress, the department said in a statement.

Boston police are seeking a man believed to have committed an indecent assault inside a parking garage in Back Bay on Monday evening, officials said.

The suspect was described as wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

They found a woman who said that a man had indecently assaulted her. When she fought back, the man fled the area on foot, in the direction of Stuart Street, the woman told police.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4683. If a person observes the suspect is urged to call 911.





