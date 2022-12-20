fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police seek man suspected of indecent assault in Back Bay parking garage

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2022, 10 minutes ago
The suspect was described as wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.Boston Police Department

Boston police are seeking a man believed to have committed an indecent assault inside a parking garage in Back Bay on Monday evening, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of 100 Clarendon St. at approximately 5:15 p.m., for a report of an assault in progress, the department said in a statement.

They found a woman who said that a man had indecently assaulted her. When she fought back, the man fled the area on foot, in the direction of Stuart Street, the woman told police.

She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

Advertisement

Police said that the suspect was described as wearing a green hooded jacket or sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4683. If a person observes the suspect is urged to call 911.


Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video