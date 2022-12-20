Select Board chooses next town manager

Andrew J. Sheehan will be taking over as Sudbury’s new town manager on Feb. 13.
The Select Board in November selected Sheehan from among three finalists for the position, and on Dec. 6 approved a three-year contract with him.
Sheehan will succeed Henry Hayes Jr., who resigned effective last June 30.
For the past seven years, Sheehan has been Middleton’s town administrator. In his overall 29 years in local government, he also has been town administrator in Townsend, assistant town manager in Westford, assistant to the city manager in Lowell, and community development director in Chelmsford.
“The Select Board was impressed with Andy’s qualifications and extensive municipal experience,” said Charlie Russo, the board’s chair. “We’re very pleased with the outcome and look forward to what Mr. Sheehan will accomplish for the community.”
The two other finalists were Gregory Johnson, the Maynard town administrator, and Michael McCall, the Southbridge town manager.
Maryanne Bilodeau, Sudbury’s assistant town manager and human resources director, is currently serving as interim town manager.
