SJC overturns Kingston couple’s $5M verdict against country club over errant golf balls

But in the unanimous decision written by Justice Scott L. Kafker, the SJC also returned the litigation between Erik and Athina Tenczar and the Indian Pond Country Club Inc. to Plymouth Superior Court where both sides can once again try to determine how many balls must hit the house before it can be considered unreasonable, at least in legal terms.

The state’s high court Tuesday threw out a $5 million jury verdict won by a Kingston couple who said they suffered emotional harm from being bombarded by hundreds of errant golf balls launched from the 15th tee of a neighboring country club, a reversal of fortunes the Supreme Judicial Court said was necessary due to a critical legal error by a judge who handled the trial.

Advertisement

“Errant golf balls are to golf what foul balls and errors are to baseball. They are a natural part of the game. They demonstrate the difficulty and challenge of the sport even for the very best players,” Kafker wrote. “Despite practice, instruction, technological improvements, and even good golf course design and operation - disputed in the instant case - golf shots go awry, as a matter of course.”

He added: “In the instant case, a properly instructed jury are required to resolve whether the operation of the fifteenth hole, including the number of errant shots hitting the plaintiffs’ home, was reasonable.”

According to the SJC and the Tenczars, the couple purchased the home on Country Club Way in the Indian Pond Estates subdivision, which abuts the country club, in 2017. Over the next several years, according to the SJC, their home where they lived with two young children was hit by 651 golf balls, eight windows were broken and damaging the house’s siding and a railing on the deck.

“Erik Tenczar testified to the mental exhaustion of worrying about golf ball strikes and his children’s safety, and his observations of his wife’s ‘hopeless[ness]’ and his children’s fear, stress, and nervousness,” Kafker wrote. “Athina Tenczar testified that golf ball strikes interrupted her work calls and woke up her children during naps, describing the golf balls as ‘scary’ and ‘chaotic.’ Her expectations of being able to use the outdoor space at her home were unfulfilled.”

Advertisement

But during the trial, the SJC said, Superior Court Judge William M. White, Jr. was wrong to bar the country club from sharing property records linked to the Tenczars home permitting unauthorized golf balls to land on their property during the normal operation of the golf course. The SJC said White was also legally wrong to issue a permanent injunction restricting the club’s operations.

“We conclude that the trial judge erred when he did not interpret the documents creating the covenants and restrictions as a whole and in light of attendant circumstances. When read as a whole, the documents provide that the plaintiffs’ home was subject to an easement allowing for the “reasonable and efficient operation” of a golf course in a ‘customary and usual manner,’ " Kafker wrote. “The failure to give the[proper] instruction was prejudicial, the verdict must be reversed and the injunction lifted.”

The couple told the Globe earlier this year that they went to court only when efforts to solve the disagreements with club management were ineffectual, an assertion denied by an attorney for the country club. The couple also said a reconfiguration of the 15th hole had dramatically reduced the number of golf balls slamming into their property.

Advertisement

Kafker described how the two neighbors ended up feuding in court.

“If, at the tee, a golfer tried to cut the corner and hit directly toward the hole, an errant shot (241 yards from the championship tee, 217 yards from the member’s tee, and 192 yards from the middle tee) could hit the house,’' he wrote. “There is a bunker (that is, a sand trap) located to the left of the landing area to discourage golfers from cutting the corner.”

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.