Southeastern Voke-Tech receives $4 million to build STEM lab

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton is getting $4 million in state money to build and equip a 6,800-square-foot STEM lab.

The lab will be used in the school’s precision machine engineering, electricity, networking, and cybersecurity programs, officials said.

“This grant gives us the unprecedented ability to have our students collaborate across multiple disciplines, so that they may find employment in their chosen field upon graduation,” Superintendent Holly McClanan said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for this funding and for its continued support of our students and of vocational education.”