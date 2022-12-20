Southeastern Voke-Tech receives $4 million to build STEM lab

Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School in South Easton is getting $4 million in state money to build and equip a 6,800-square-foot STEM lab.
The lab will be used in the school’s precision machine engineering, electricity, networking, and cybersecurity programs, officials said.
“This grant gives us the unprecedented ability to have our students collaborate across multiple disciplines, so that they may find employment in their chosen field upon graduation,” Superintendent Holly McClanan said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Baker-Polito administration for this funding and for its continued support of our students and of vocational education.”
The money is part of the state’s Skills Capital Grant Program, which since 2015 has provided more than $200 million to support vocational and technical training in Massachusetts.
Advertisement
The school enrolls about 1,500 students from Brockton, East Bridgewater, Easton, Foxborough, Mansfield, Norton, Sharon, Stoughton, and West Bridgewater.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.