State grant will bolster Peabody High’s culinary program

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School plans to modernize its culinary arts program with the help of a new state grant.

The school was awarded $240,000 through the Skills Capital Grant Program, which supports investments by schools in equipment for vocational training and education.

Peabody is part of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District, but also has some of its own career programs. It will use the funds to purchase equipment students can use to learn how the food service industry tracks finances and inventory.