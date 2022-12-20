State grant will bolster Peabody High’s culinary program

Peabody Veterans Memorial High School plans to modernize its culinary arts program with the help of a new state grant.
The school was awarded $240,000 through the Skills Capital Grant Program, which supports investments by schools in equipment for vocational training and education.
Peabody is part of the Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School District, but also has some of its own career programs. It will use the funds to purchase equipment students can use to learn how the food service industry tracks finances and inventory.
The grant also will help fund the purchase of commercial-grade kitchen equipment, including stainless steel counters, cabinetry, and shelving, and smart boards, workstations, and tables for the program’s classroom.
“This grant represents a significant investment by the Commonwealth in our school and in our culinary arts program,” said Superintendent Josh Vadala. “I am excited for the tangible impact this Skills Capital award will have on improving the program so that it can better empower students to be career-ready.”
