Swampscott chiropractor facing charges after allegedly assaulting patient

A Swampscott chiropractor is facing charges after he allegedly “indecently assaulted” a patient , according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Dr. Ilan S. Amar was arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court after turning himself in on an arrest warrant charging him with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.

On Dec. 5, , a 31-year-old woman, reported to police that Amar “allegedly indecently assaulted her during a treatment session,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors requested $10,000 cash bail, according to the statement.