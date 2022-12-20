Swampscott chiropractor facing charges after allegedly assaulting patient

A Swampscott chiropractor is facing charges after he allegedly “indecently assaulted” a patient , according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
Dr. Ilan S. Amar was arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court after turning himself in on an arrest warrant charging him with indecent assault and battery and assault and battery, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
On Dec. 5, , a 31-year-old woman, reported to police that Amar “allegedly indecently assaulted her during a treatment session,” prosecutors said. Prosecutors requested $10,000 cash bail, according to the statement.
Amar was released on personal recognizance and was ordered to stay away from, and have no contact with, the victim. He must also not practice chiropractic medicine, officials said.
Amar is the owner of A Touch of Health, which is located at 444 Humphrey St. in Swampscott, according to the statement.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for March 8, officials said.
The incident remains under investigation by Swampscott police, officials said. Anyone with further information is encouraged Swampscott Police Detective Ted Delano of the criminal investigation division at 781-595-1111.
