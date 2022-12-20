Two football coaches, one player facing charges in connection with three alleged hazing incidents at Haverhill High School

Jesse Rodriguez, 18, was charged with three counts each of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age and older, assault and battery, and hazing, officials said.

Head football coach Timothy O’Connor, 48, was charged with intimidation of a witness, failure to file a 51A, and failure to report hazing, officials said. Assistant coach Michael Attah, 27, was charged with intimidation of a witness and failure to file a 51A, according to the statement.

Two football coaches at Haverhill High School and a player are facing charges in connection with three alleged hazing incidents between August and October, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Advertisement

The men were arraigned Tuesday in Haverhill District Court on charges that were “the result of a joint investigation by the Haverhill Police Department and the Essex District Attorney’s Office,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement.

Haverhill police are also seeking charges against five juveniles as a result of the investigation, according to the statement.

Prosecutors alleged that three hazing incidents occurred between Aug. 18 and Oct. 12 at the high school’s athletic facilities “targeting three different individuals,” according to the statement.

After the coaches allegedly became aware of the hazing, “they failed to report it, as they are required by law, and either discouraged a victim from reporting it or encouraged the destruction of evidence,” officials said.

In November, Haverhill school administrators canceled the rest of their high school football season after a video emerged showing members of the football team allegedly hazing a teenage boy, the Globe reported.

O’Connor’s bail was set at $750, Attah’s bail was set at $350, and Rodriguez’s bail was set at $200, officials said.

O’Connor and Attah were ordered “to stay away from Haverhill High School and have no contact with victims, witnesses or members of the football team or coaching staff and not participate in any coaching,” according to the statement.

Advertisement

Rodriguez was ordered to stay away from the high school, not contact the victims and co-defendants, not use social media, and not participate in organized sports, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.