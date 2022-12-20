US Postal Service mailboxes in Needham targeted by thefts

Police are also advising people who used the mailboxes to “make appropriate arrangements with the intended recipients of those checks” because they “may have been intercepted and will no longer be delivered,” the post said.

The reported theft happened between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning, and anyone who placed checks in USPS mailboxes during that time should contact their financial institutions “and take the necessary steps to protect the accounts related to those specific checks,” Needham police wrote on Facebook Monday.

Police in Needham are warning that “multiple” US Postal Service mailboxes in town may have been compromised by a recent mail theft.

Criminals who steal from the mail — known as “mailbox fishing” — can turn stolen checks into cash through a process known as “check washing,” according to police. Scammers have been known to use chemicals to remove ink from checks so they can change the payee names and dollar amounts before depositing or cashing them, or they use copiers or scanners to print out fake checks.

“Additionally, checks contain your personal information and your bank account number — this information can easily be sold online if one of your checks falls into the wrong hands,” police wrote.

Earlier this month, police in Dedham said they had received “multiple reports of mailbox fishing,” and in September two members of the Newton police department took part in a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of an alleged mailbox thief. In August, after receiving multiple reports of checks being stolen from mailboxes and altered (for amounts totaling more than $250,000), police in Mattapoisett arrested two 18-year-olds from Dorchester who were allegedly seen mailbox fishing.

In an effort to prevent further thefts, Needham police are recommending that residents do not place checks into blue USPS mailboxes or the outgoing mail from their homes.

“The only secure way to mail checks is to physically walk them into the post office,” police wrote. Police said they are in touch with the US Postal Inspection Service and the matter is under investigation.





