With new law in effect, R.I. gun owners turn in hundreds of large-capacity magazines

Last week, Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. had denied a request from a Glocester gun shop and four Rhode Island gun owners for a temporary restraining order to prevent the law from taking effect. The judge said that the gun-rights advocates did not prove that the ban on large-capacity gun magazines is unconstitutional.

All but seven police departments reported that people had relinquished gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, to be held for safekeeping by police, as a lawsuit trying to overturn the law winds its way through US District Court. Even in the self-designated “Second Amendment Sanctuary Towns,” residents turned over their now-illegal gun magazines.

PROVIDENCE — Gun owners across Rhode Island have turned in more than 300 large-capacity gun magazines, after a new state law banning them took effect Sunday.

In his decision on Dec. 14, which was also the tenth anniversary of the deadly shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., McConnell wrote about the devastation caused by mass shooters. “It is perhaps inevitable that Rhode Island will one day be the scene of a mass shooting,” the chief judge wrote. “The LCM ban is a small but measured attempt to mitigate the potential loss of life by regulating an instrument associated with mass slaughter.”

The new law makes it a felony to possess any semi-automatic firearm magazine capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. A conviction is punishable by up to five years in prison or a fine of up to $5,000. There are limited exceptions for firearms dealers, law enforcement and military.

Those who own large-capacity magazines can turn them over to their local police departments or the Rhode Island State Police, which will hold the magazines while the lawsuit is pending. If the law is ultimately upheld, the owner can then decide whether to transfer the magazines to a gun shop to be sold out of state, donate them to the police, or have the magazines destroyed.

Retired Police Chief Sid Wordell, the executive director of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association, said that 340 large-capacity gun magazines had been turned over to police departments as of Tuesday.

The state police received 35 gun magazines, and Providence police received 30, he said.

Only a few police departments — Central Falls, East Providence, Foster, Jamestown, Little Compton, North Providence, and Warren — said that no residents turned in the magazines, Wordell said.

Foster is one of 10 towns in Rhode Island where officials adopted the symbolic designation of a “Second Amendment Sanctuary Town,” and it was an outlier. Police in the other nine “sanctuary” towns said that residents turned in the gun magazines.

Even in Burrillville, the first community in Rhode Island to declare itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” and where the town council chairman displayed his own gun magazines at meetings and urged other gun owners to defy the law, magazines were turned in.

Burrillville Police Chief Colonel Stephen Lynch said that a resident turned in two or three gun magazines; he declined to say who.













