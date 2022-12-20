Woonsocket textile company to pay $500K in civil settlement

Woonsocket-based textile manufacturer Hyman Brickle & Son, Inc. will pay nearly $500,000 to the federal government to resolve an investigation into allegations that it sold woolen blankets to the military that were made with labor in India, rather than with US-based labor.
The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced the civil settlement Tuesday. The settlement resolves an investigation under the False Claims Act.
According to US Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office, Congress, under what’s called the Berry Amendment, requires that textiles sold to the Department of Defense be produced wholly in the US, with US labor for the production of the textiles. The investigation looked into allegations that Hyman Brickle sold woolen blankets to the Department of Defense in 2016 despite knowing that they were produced using labor from India.
Advertisement
“The government alleges that Hyman Brickle’s sale of these nonconforming goods to the Department of Defense violated the False Claims Act,” the US Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Hyman Brickle has done business under the name Northwest Woolen Mills, part of The Brickle Group. Max Brickle, president of The Brickle Group, declined to comment. The settlement agreement didn’t include an admission of liability. Northwest Woolen Mills also sells wool berets to the military, as well as garments for the correctional industries, according to its website.
The settlement of $492,236 represents full restitution for the cost of the product that the US government paid for, and “double the damages on the relevant claims,” the US Attorney’s Office said. The alleged improper sales in question took place from January to May of 2016, although they came under a multi-year contract, according to the settlement agreement.
The False Claims Act became law in the midst of the Civil War, a time when contractors were ripping off the military with fraudulent claims. It’s now often applied in non-military contexts, like health care.
Advertisement
Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.