Woonsocket textile company to pay $500K in civil settlement

Woonsocket-based textile manufacturer Hyman Brickle & Son, Inc. will pay nearly $500,000 to the federal government to resolve an investigation into allegations that it sold woolen blankets to the military that were made with labor in India, rather than with US-based labor.

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island announced the civil settlement Tuesday. The settlement resolves an investigation under the False Claims Act.

According to US Attorney Zachary Cunha’s office, Congress, under what’s called the Berry Amendment, requires that textiles sold to the Department of Defense be produced wholly in the US, with US labor for the production of the textiles. The investigation looked into allegations that Hyman Brickle sold woolen blankets to the Department of Defense in 2016 despite knowing that they were produced using labor from India.