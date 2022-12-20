Zoning Board rejects request to expand funeral home

The Weymouth Board of Zoning Appeals rejected a request from McDonald Keohane Funeral Home to expand into two adjoining lots after neighbors complained that the project was too intrusive.

The vote on the special permit was 3 to 2 in favor, but needed four votes to pass, according to Planning Director Robert Luongo.

Luongo said he expected the company to appeal the Nov. 16 decision, which he said should be filed in January.