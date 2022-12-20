Zoning Board rejects request to expand funeral home

The Weymouth Board of Zoning Appeals rejected a request from McDonald Keohane Funeral Home to expand into two adjoining lots after neighbors complained that the project was too intrusive.
The vote on the special permit was 3 to 2 in favor, but needed four votes to pass, according to Planning Director Robert Luongo.
Luongo said he expected the company to appeal the Nov. 16 decision, which he said should be filed in January.
McDonald Keohane, which has been at its 809 Main St. location since 1961, began talking with the town about expanding in the summer of 2021 and met with strong neighborhood opposition, even after the project was scaled back. The proposal included a large chapel to accommodate families that want services at the funeral home, as well as a parking garage, on two adjoining lots on Cypress Street.
Neighbors initiated a zoning change to eliminate “funeral homes” as allowed uses in residential districts, a measure approved by the Weymouth Town Council in December 2021. However, McDonald Keohane filed for approval before the zoning change took effect, Luongo said.
Luongo said the Board of Zoning Appeals members who voted against the project cited concerns about traffic and intrusion into the surrounding residential neighborhood.
The family-owned business has locations in Quincy, Hingham, and Weymouth.
Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.