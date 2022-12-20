How Diane Foley made it her mission to prioritize US hostages overseas

She did not know the released woman, but Foley in her own way had been working to liberate Griner before Russian authorities seized her. In the eight years since her son James Foley was killed by terrorists in the Middle East, Foley has made it her mission to force the White House under three presidents to put the fate of Americans held overseas at the top of the national priority list.

WASHINGTON — By the time President Biden appeared in the Oval Office this month to announce that Brittney Griner had been freed after nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, the news had already reached Diane Foley by text in her small-town home in New Hampshire. A wave of relief washed through her. Another one finally out. Another one coming home.

Advertisement

Indeed, not since the days of Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan have American hostages and wrongfully detained prisoners absorbed the White House the way they do today. Biden and his team, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, spend far more time than they had ever imagined on them. An infrastructure inspired by Foley and others has been built up inside government to address the cases, and Biden has gone so far as to declare the seizure of Americans a national emergency.

“I had not fully anticipated the prominence that this responsibility would play in my job, but it has been very significant,” said Sullivan, who, along with other officials, regularly meets or talks by phone with the relatives of those held. And that prominence he attributed to Foley. “Diane Foley has turned tragedy into purpose and relentless advocacy,” Sullivan said, “and that has made a real difference.”

Even with the release of Griner, a celebrated WNBA player who was perhaps the most famous American held overseas, there are still about 65 others wrongfully in captivity outside the United States, according to research by the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, the advocacy organization Foley started. That is dozens of Americans whose families will not see them this holiday season, including Paul Whelan, a former US Marine whom the Russians refused to release as part of the swap that brought home Griner in exchange for notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.

Advertisement

More than ever, the hostage-takers are no longer terrorist groups like the one that killed James Foley but foreign governments intent on making a point or a trade. While only four countries held Americans wrongfully from 2001 to 2005, 19 countries currently do, according to the foundation’s research, including not just Russia but China, Iran, Venezuela, and Syria.

“It’s dramatically changed. It’s a huge change,” Foley said. “The primary captors are state actors. They are deliberately targeting our citizens who go out into the world for travel as businessmen, journalists, aid workers, or as family, and then are used as political pawns to directly interfere with our foreign policy and economy. It’s becoming harder to resolve.”

With each of these cases comes the heartache of the families, some of whom still say that they cannot get the meetings at the White House that they want and that their loved ones have not been made a high priority. And then there are the Faustian bargains forcing Biden and his team to decide when to make a trade — and if so, for whom.

Advertisement

In April, the administration secured the release of Trevor R. Reed, a former Marine held by Russia for two years on what his family called bogus assault charges, in exchange for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot imprisoned in the United States on charges of cocaine trafficking.

In September, the administration released Haji Bashir Noorzai, an Afghan tribal leader convicted of drug trafficking, in exchange for Mark R. Frerichs, an American engineer held in Afghanistan by the Taliban. A few weeks later, the administration brought home seven Americans who had been held captive in Venezuela for years after Biden granted clemency to two nephews of the country’s first lady. At the same time, Iran released Siamak Namazi, a dual-national Iranian American businessman held since 2015, and lifted the travel ban on his father, Baquer Namazi.

Americans have been subjected to unfair detention while abroad since the beginning of the Republic, but hostages consumed the Carter and Reagan presidencies in ways they never had before — and in deeply damaging ways. The hostage crisis in Iran, in which 52 Americans were held for 444 days and threatened with death, crippled Carter’s reelection bid. Reagan’s surreptitious scheme to trade arms with Iran to free a handful of Americans held by Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists exploded into the biggest scandal of his administration.

Learning from those episodes, later presidents never made the issue as high-profile, unwilling to tether their administrations to individual cases, wrenching as they may have been. But after Foley’s son was killed in 2014, she resolved to force them to anyway.

Advertisement

James Foley had been a journalist working in Syria when he and three others were kidnapped by the Islamic State group. Devastated, his mother had no idea whom to call or what to do. She quit her job as a nurse practitioner and began haunting the corridors of Washington, desperate to find anyone who could help. But the terrorists released a grisly video showing her son clad in an orange jumpsuit being murdered, and Foley faulted her government.

“I was furious,” Foley recalled in an interview last week. “I was patronized, and I was lied to, and I was sent in circles. It was really — and I trusted our government. I was very naive. I trusted all the people. But I was always talking to midlevel people and never the people at the top. When I did, they sent me back to the midlevel people. I was furious at how I was misled and what a low priority these Americans had been. I was just so angry.”

Anger became purpose, and in part because of her instigation, President Barack Obama created the position of a hostage coordinator to work with families and new hostage response groups at the National Security Council and the FBI. His successor, President Donald Trump, kept the structure and built on it.