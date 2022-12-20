In public schools, the NRA gets a boost from Junior ROTC

The event was better outfitted than many high school competitions, with lights that illuminated the targets, scopes for spotting downrange, and a heavy curtain to keep pellets from going astray, thanks to the help of a key sponsor: the charitable arm of the National Rifle Association.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Beneath the fluorescent lights of a high school gym, dozens of teenagers took turns firing air rifles at a series of bull’s-eye targets, part of a marksmanship competition that drew students from schools all along the Florida Gulf Coast.

“A lot of the equipment that you see behind me comes from NRA grants,” Bryan Williams, a retired Army major who teaches in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program at Mariner High School in Cape Coral, told the contestants.

That tip of the hat was no casual remark. In order to win NRA sponsorships, records show, military instructors who lead JROTC marksmanship teams at public high schools have repeatedly promised to promote the organization at competitions and in newsletters, post NRA banners at their schools, or add the NRA logo to apparel worn by students.

In his pitch, Williams also offered to provide student testimonials to the organization “to include supporting photographs and storyboards showcasing the equipment and the happy cadets.”

At a time when many districts are going to great lengths to keep guns out of schools, JROTC has become one of the few programs on campuses that promote weapons training.

The NRA has donated more than $5 million in money and equipment since 2015 to support competitive shooting programs at schools, as one of several outside organizations that have provided funding to JROTC programs, according to tax records and other documents. Some of the districts that have received NRA funding, such as the one in Lee County, Florida, include schools that automatically enroll students in JROTC classes in some grades, or otherwise push students to take them, though participation on the marksmanship teams is most often voluntary.

The organization has supported JROTC programs by hosting shooting competitions, highlighting teams in its trade magazine and providing special badges to JROTC shooting competitors.

The programs, which utilize air rifles rather than live-fire weapons, are prevalent in many communities where marksmanship and hunting are popular sporting activities, and parents have credited the instruction with teaching young people to handle guns safely. But schools largely prohibit guns on campus, and the marksmanship teams have at times alarmed teachers and students concerned about school shootings and a rise in gun violence. Some districts have dismantled their JROTC marksmanship programs or had heated debates about how to incorporate them into school life.

For the National Rifle Association, which has faced rising legal and financial troubles along with declining revenues and membership, the promotional promises offered through JROTC programs provide an entree to a new generation of potential members in a uniquely trusted venue — the public school.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the NRA said that the group was proud to fund the shooting teams and that the JROTC instructors’ promotion of the NRA was their choice, not a requirement for funding.

“The NRA Foundation proudly supports firearms education and training for a variety of deserving organizations,” said the spokesperson, Andrew Arulanandam. “Grant recipients sometimes voluntarily promote our efforts to bring awareness to the importance of firearms training, gun safety and shooting sports. We are proud of these activities and the way they positively impact students, schools and communities across the country.”

In their bids to obtain NRA grants to fund marksmanship training and competition on campus, JROTC instructors have said the funding will expand the number of teenagers trained in the safe use of firearms and advance the Second Amendment, according to school district documents obtained by The New York Times in response to more than 100 records requests. Some instructors have promised to encourage cadets to join the NRA and have volunteered students to participate in NRA fund-raising events.

At the competition in Florida in April, students and their parents spoke highly of the marksmanship program and JROTC in general, describing how they improved the teenagers’ confidence and focus in school.

Elizabeth Vazquez, who was watching her daughter Eryka from the bleachers, said she loved seeing her daughter blossom in the program.

“She’s enjoying it, she’s happy, so, as a parent, I’m going to support her,” Vazquez said. “You know, I thought I was going to have a cheerleader or a dancer, but my baby shoots — that’s what she likes — so, OK, I’ll support her.”

The NRA has donated more than $150,000 in money and equipment since 2015 to support competitive shooting programs at Mariner High and other schools in Lee County, on Florida’s west coast, part of $144 million it said it had spent to promote youth shooting sports — in JROTC and other programs — over the last two decades.

But the presence of weapons on campus via JROTC programs has sometimes caused problems.

A high school in Durham, North Carolina, went into lockdown after someone reported a person on campus with a gun, only for school officials to identify the person as a JROTC cadet doing drills.

In Dover, Delaware, a JROTC program that wanted to add a marksmanship team ran into a problem: The team’s shooting would violate the city’s strict gun-control code. The program managed to win changes to city code that allowed the cadets to train. The next year, the team won a grant of more than $10,000 from the NRA Foundation.

Some students in Nashua, New Hampshire, objected when a JROTC program applied to add a marksmanship program on campus in 2019. Paula Durant, who was then a senior, said she and some of her classmates had argued that the school was supposed to be a gun-free zone and that the air rifles used by the JROTC program looked genuine. She said students had been on edge after the massacre the year before in Parkland, Florida, where a former student and JROTC cadet wore the JROTC program’s shirt while killing 17 people in a shooting spree.

“There was a lot of anxiety about school shootings,” Durant said.

She asked school officials at a public meeting to move the marksmanship training off campus, an idea the district ultimately embraced. Afterward, she said, she faced an intense backlash online from people who accused her of being a coward; some made such threatening remarks, she said, that local police officers came to the campus and assured her they were there to support her.

The school board in Broward County, Florida, where the Parkland shooting occurred, decided after the 2018 massacre that it would no longer accept money from the NRA.

Williams, the JROTC instructor in Cape Coral, said the school was more than willing to openly promote the NRA at its competitions in exchange for the funding it received.

“The NRA Foundation, specifically, is probably the most important resource we have in JROTC for our equipment,” he said.

The lack of objection from parents, students and educators over the program is a reflection of how many lessons students take away from marksmanship training that go far beyond shooting, Williams said.

“What we tell these kids all the time is, ‘Hey, it’s really great if you improved your score, but what we really want you to do is take away some values. We want you to take away some traits that you can apply to real life,’” he said. “Focus, concentration, self-discipline and self-control. That’s what a shooter takes away from marksmanship.”