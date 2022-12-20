Trump-era border restrictions are in place as lawsuits reach Supreme Court

“The government in no way seeks to minimize the seriousness of that problem,” the lawyers said. “But the solution to that immigration problem cannot be to extend indefinitely a public health measure that all now acknowledge has outlived its public health justification.”

In their brief to the court, government lawyers acknowledged that the end of the restrictions, which are known as Title 42, will “likely lead to disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings.”

WASHINGTON — One of the most expansive immigration restrictions along the US-Mexico border remained in force Tuesday evening as lawyers for the Biden administration, migrant rights activists, and Republican governors debated its continued use in written briefs submitted to the Supreme Court.

Advertisement

The border restrictions were put in place by former president Donald Trump early in the coronavirus pandemic to quickly expel millions of migrants on public health grounds. But advocates for asylum-seekers sued, arguing that there is no longer a valid health rationale for arbitrarily denying migrants their legal rights to ask for safe harbor in the United States.

Their lawsuit set off a fierce legal battle, culminating last month in an order by a federal judge directing border officials to stop enforcing Title 42 and return to the regular process of deciding who qualifies for asylum. The judge set a Dec. 21 deadline, and Biden administration officials began preparing for a surge of border crossings.

But Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily halted those plans Monday in response to an appeal by 19 Republican-led states, which have argued that ending enforcement of Title 42 will lead to “a crisis of unprecedented proportions at the border.” Roberts directed lawyers for the government and the asylum-seekers to respond to that argument by Tuesday evening.

The Supreme Court could now let the Biden administration end the use of Title 42 in a matter of days, or the justices could hold off for weeks or months as they consider the challenge from the 19 states. For the moment, that leaves the future of the Title 42 restrictions — and the fate of thousands of migrants camped in Mexico just south of the United States — in legal limbo.

Advertisement

The migrants, primarily from Central America, are waiting in small Mexican towns, hoping that the Supreme Court agrees to lift the enforcement of the Trump-era policy. In Reynosa, the Mexican city across the border from McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley, Héctor Silva, the pastor who runs Senda de Vida Ministry, said he expected up to 1,000 migrants a day to arrive once Title 42 is no longer being enforced.

“Everyone is waiting to hear what’s going to happen,” Silva said. “What I am asking primarily for right now is food. We need to feed everyone who gets here.”

On Monday, El Paso took steps to receive what is expected to be a surge of migrants when the health restrictions are lifted. El Paso joined other Texas border cities last week in declaring a state of emergency after migrants overloaded area shelters, leading to an alarming increase in people sleeping on the streets as temperatures dipped below freezing.

In a news release, city officials said they had identified “mass shelter facilities” to accommodate 1,000 to 2,000 people and would provide essential services such as food, bathrooms, showers, toiletries, and transportation. The Red Cross will also be on hand to help as needed, city officials said. The city’s airport is also serving as a shelter for migrants who have airplane tickets to other destinations in the United States, the officials said.

Advertisement

“It is imperative that our community work collaboratively to address this federal migrant crisis,” said Mario D’Agostino, a deputy city manager for public safety in El Paso. “We must implement an aggressive but humane response to ensure we are taking care of everyone in our community as well as those passing through our community.”

On Tuesday, National Guard units, including military vehicles, and members of the Texas Department of Public Safety lined up along the Rio Grande in El Paso, a show of force that left some local officials frustrated. The Texas National Guard announced Monday that it had deployed assets from the 136th Airlift Wing in Fort Worth to ferry soldiers and equipment to the border.

“I do not want these initiatives to turn into policing simply because of political overtures or political opportunities,” said Ricardo Samaniego, the El Paso county judge. He said he had been told that the show of force was a training exercise and that it was unclear how long they would remain at the border.

Advocates for immigrant rights have said for months that using Title 42 is unfair to migrants who are fleeing persecution, famine, and violence in countries around the world. American and international law says the United States is obligated to give migrants an opportunity to apply for asylum.

Advertisement

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represents migrants who are challenging the continued use of Title 42, is urging the Supreme Court to let it end.

“Title 42 was never supposed to be permanent and has long outlived any possible public health justification,” said Lee Gelernt, the group’s lead lawyer on the Title 42 litigation. “No one suggests that all those seeking entry are ultimately entitled to asylum, but Title 42 denies them even a hearing. That is the core problem with the policy, and it is one this country said it would never repeat again after World War II.”

But lawyers for the 19 Republican-led states said in their petition to the Supreme Court that doing so will “inflict massive irreparable harms on the states” because costs of immigration are often borne by state governments where migrants must be dealt with after arriving in the United States illegally.

Supporters of that position this week urged the Supreme Court to let the public health restrictions stand.

“We will take as many days of Title 42 as we can get,” Brandon Judd, the head of the Border Patrol union, said Monday. “The flood that’s going to come after Title 42 ends is going to be beyond belief.”