Wells Fargo to pay $3.7 billion over consumer loan violations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Consumer banking giant Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $3.7 billion in fines and refunds to customers by U.S. government regulators, the largest fine to date against the bank, which has spent years trying to rehabilitate itself after a series of scandals tied to its sales practices.

The amount is nearly quadruple the previous $1 billion penalty that Wells Fargo paid in 2018 to cover widespread consumer law violations.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday ordered Wells to repay $2 billion to consumers and enacted a $1.7 billion penalty against the bank. The bureau spelled out a laundry list of consumer financial law violations, from illegal fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as incorrectly applied overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts.