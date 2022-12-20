The questions we ought to be asking about ChatGPT

It was hard not to enjoy this new toy, and I was among the many tweeting the results of my own experiments, including a pretty good pitch for a Hallmark Christmas movie about a writing teacher who fears she will lose her job to AI, complete with a tech bro love interest who tries to bring her around to the possibilities presented by the technology. It’s astonishing to see what the chatbot can produce. And while many have noted the uneven — and just plain wrong — nature of the academic work it produces, it will get better — fast.

Since OpenAI began offering free access to its ChatGPT this month, I’ve come to dread seeing the now familiar ChatGPT screen shots on social media. What has it been able to create now? Another student essay, but better? Yes. The essay assignment itself, followed by a student essay responding to that assignment, a rubric for grading the essay, and the graded version? Yes. A college admissions essay? Yep. Answers to math word problems? Uh huh. Step-by-step instructions for how to grow decorative gourds? I’m sure it can do that too.

And that’s where the dread comes in for me, the college writing instructor. Unlike my Hallmark movie counterpart, I’m not worried about my job (yet!); I’m concerned because if I were trying to solve the problem of how to help college students become better critical thinkers, and I had a choice between designing a writing-intensive course with thoughtful assignments and an engaged instructor or inventing an AI chatbot to draft and revise their essays, I wouldn’t choose the chatbot. And yet, the machine has arrived. And because it’s going to be so easy to generate drafts with ChatGPT, students are going to use it.

So what will we do? Does this spell the end of the take-home college writing assignment? A shift to oral exams and in-class, handwritten essays? Or will we now incorporate the technology into writing assignments, asking students to use AI as a kind of Grammarly-on-steroids to generate drafts and then react to or edit them? Perhaps those aren’t unreasonable solutions; after all, we’ve always given college students arguments to respond to in the form of assigned readings, lectures, peer review, and guest speakers. But it feels like asking students to incorporate ChatGPT is a solution to the problem created by the existence of the technology and not a solution to the many actual problems they face when learning to think and write.

Will it really be more valuable to react to a draft generated by a machine that has been trained on human ideas than to react to ideas presented by actual humans? What ideas will students miss if they only react to machine-generated drafts rather than creating their own? And if we are now going to be teaching students to edit rather than to write, will they still be able to figure out whether they disagree with ideas generate by AI? Will they care?

Maybe it’s fine to stop asking college students to write (I am not convinced!). But it would be better to make that decision because we decide writing doesn’t matter, or because we decide the college essay assignment is not helping students experience what does matter about writing, or because the machine offers a more effective way to help students think — not just because ChatGPT exists. Some writing assignments are busywork, and I’m all for reevaluating assignments that ask students to jump through hoops to prove they’ve done the reading or are otherwise poorly designed. But if ChatGPT makes it impossible to assign out-of-class writing to students, we won’t lose only the bad assignment. We’ll also lose the assignments that foster thinking, engage real audiences, and show students how to use their voices to argue for what matters to them and to connect with each other.

I have no doubt that letting a machine do the writing will be useful in contexts where it offers a clear solution to a problem. As the technology improves, we may be able to use AI effectively in the classroom to solve some of the problems faced by overburdened K-12 and college instructors. For example, software could offer early, basic feedback on student assignments and free up instructors to work on other issues with students. And we’ll be able to use AI to take on writing tasks we don’t value. I’d be thrilled, for example, if a machine could write up my doctor’s notes for him so that he wouldn’t have to divide his time between typing on his laptop and talking to me during an appointment. If it could interpret IKEA furniture assembly drawings and turn them into clear directions, I would pay to use it.

But before we remake the way we teach and learn to accommodate ChatGPT and its successors, we need to talk about what problems this technology can actually solve. If you ask ChatGPT what problems it was designed to solve, it will tell you that it was not, in fact, designed to solve any problems at all; it was designed with the goal of improving “the ability of machines to generate human-like text.” That goal is at odds with my own goal as a teacher, which is to help actual humans make sense of themselves and the world. What if the solution to that problem is not to integrate ChatGPT into the classroom, but instead to rethink how we assess our students and how we define academic success in a system that seems poised to incentivize relying on machine-generated writing in the first place?

Jane Rosenzweig is director of the Harvard College Writing Center and author of the Writing Hacks newsletter. Follow her on Twitter @RosenzweigJane.