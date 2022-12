Wouldn’t it be nice if we lived in a world where no one had mixed motives (”To ease suffering for dying patients, Massachusetts should legalize medically assisted death,” Opinion, Dec. 18). The proponents of assisted suicide seem to think that we do. Make no mistake, family finances will probably come into each of these decisions whether acknowledged or not, even whether consciously or not.

Assisted suicide would be a good idea in an ideal world but not in this one.