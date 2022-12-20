A thousand words

I am writing to compliment photographer John Tlumacki on his striking image of the Halifax Congregational Church in waterdrop reflections (B1, Dec. 17). I immediately found it compelling and I keep returning to the page for another look. I think I am so drawn to the image because it manages to be both historic and timeless, and both abstract and concrete.

I only wish this great photo had been published in the Sunday paper rather than a Saturday one, so that more readers could have seen it. I hope it will be included in the next yearly roundup of best photography in the Globe Magazine.