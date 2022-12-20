When it comes to COVID, RSV, flu, ‘scientific humility and rigor’ are what’s needed — not antagonism

Advertisement

As COVID-19, with its own long-term pediatric pandemic, continues, scientific humility and rigor are needed regarding the many unknowns of its interaction with the immune system and with other viruses. In the meantime, I am baffled by antagonism against straightforward protections like air filtration or ventilation, and universal school masking during surges, that protect children and that reduce school absences.

And: how do we respond to the disproportionate orphanhood of Black, Latino, and Native American children from COVID and from influenza? Many children I know want to protect themselves, their baby siblings, and their parents and grandparents. We should as well.

Dr. Julia Koehler

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a clinical pediatric infectious disease specialist, a bench science microbiologist, and an associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School.





Let’s hope Governor-elect Healy finds more trustworthy experts

No wonder parents are confused about respiratory diseases, given the advice from the physicians who wrote the op-ed “Unintended consequences of COVID control measures — kids without immunity.” Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warnings that COVID cases, ED visits, hospitalizations, and deaths are rising, the physicians blame the precautions taken to reduce COVID for adversely affecting children’s lives and causing rises in flu and RSV. They blame keeping children home when they are sick for not allowing other children to be exposed and develop immunity. They blame states that adopted COVID precautions and mistakenly claim “open” states had no RSV or flu. Many states in the South saw RSV and flu peak earlier than here in Massachusetts.

Even more disingenuous, they are agnostic about whether masks work, which they denigrate as an academic question. The Boston Globe published early the results of a study later published in The New England Journal of Medicine that showed Boston’s and Chelsea’s maintenance of mask mandates for 15 weeks likely prevented 12,000 COVID cases, compared to the 70 school districts that dropped them when Massachusetts lifted the requirement.

The authors bemoan the loss of “normalcy,” they describe as “curtailed socialization, masks and other behavioral changes.” About 10.5 million children lost primary or secondary caregivers to COVID-associated deaths. Their suburban entitled view of children burdened by mask-wearing flies in the face of the loss of life and disability caused by the COVID pandemic. Why is the Globe still giving them a forum? I hope Governor-elect Healy finds more trustworthy experts.

Elise Pechter

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a member of the Boston Public Schools Families for COVID Safety and MassCOSH Health Tech Committee.