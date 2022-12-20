Widett Circle’s future can still be bright

But last Thursday, the MBTA announced that it plans to acquire the land from developer Able Co. through “friendly” eminent domain — a move that would finally answer the question of what Widett Circle will become: A railyard. And while that on its own would be an unsatisfying outcome after years of ambitious thinking, it doesn’t, and shouldn’t, mean that a railyard is all that will be built on that land. To the contrary, the MBTA’s announcement should prompt city planners to start thinking big again about what can be made of one of the few large, contiguous parcels left in the city.

Smack dab in the heart of Boston sit dozens of acres of empty lots and warehouses — an industrial area known as Widett Circle that has long been used by meatpackers and other wholesalers as a food distribution center. Underdeveloped and sandwiched between the train tracks on the edge of South Boston and the Southeast Expressway, the parcel is essentially a blank canvas that the city has been staring at for quite some time, unsure of what to do with it — if anything at all.

Advertisement

Not long ago, developers eyed the parcel for major project proposals. Some were better than others, ranging from building a new neighborhood to an Olympic stadium to an Amazon distribution center. Each idea has fizzled. Meanwhile, then-Boston mayor Marty Walsh resisted the T’s push to build a railyard there, arguing that it should have been turned into that new neighborhood. But the reality is that building residential properties in Widett Circle would be enormously costly, and private developers are unlikely to do take that on by themselves.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

To build a deck above the tracks that already exist on the site, developers would need to spend an estimated $1.2 billion before laying down the first brick of whatever buildings they hope to erect. And if the city and state are serious about transforming the area — which they should be — then they’d have to be willing to provide tax incentives.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, because of the high cost and controversial nature of developing Widett Circle — driven in part by legitimate environmental concerns about flood risks — the city has seemingly resigned itself to leaving behind those ambitious ideas. Mayor Michelle Wu welcomed the MBTA’s news, saying that she looks forward to hearing more details. But the city should be actively working on a grander vision, alongside the MBTA, for how to make the best use of that prime real estate. Dedicating only asphalt and train tracks to that vast lot would be a huge missed opportunity, and it would do nothing to mitigate climate change risks.

None of this is to say that the land shouldn’t be used for parking trains. The MBTA makes a reasonable argument for why it wants a railyard there. Establishing a layover yard with close proximity to South Station would alleviate congestion, allow for improved and more efficient service, and help pave the way for the station’s long-delayed terminal expansion plan.

But that should only be part of a broader plan that includes preparing the area for rising sea levels and a substantial amount of housing, including affordable housing. The good news is that the MBTA seems open to a more ambitious development proposal. A spokesman for the T said that the tracks would likely be designed to accommodate an air rights project, which would allow developers to build above the railyard. That would keep a new neighborhood in Widett Circle a possibility, and city officials should seize the opportunity to make that a reality.

Advertisement

A neighborhood in Widett Circle would create more housing units, which the city desperately needs, and they would be conveniently located and transit-oriented, with Red Line stops and commuter rail service nearby. It would also allow South Boston to be better connected to the rest of the city by establishing easier pedestrian access to the South End. It’s an opportunity for Boston to succeed where Hudson Yards in New York City failed: by making a new neighborhood that sits atop a railyard actually accessible and affordable.

Ultimately, it should be possible to meet the T’s needs while also preserving the opportunity for more transformative uses of the area that take into account future flooding risks. As the MBTA closes the deal on Widett Circle, City Hall should get back to the drawing board.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.