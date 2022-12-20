Argentina-France World Cup final drew huge viewership for Fox

Argentina’s victory over France in a thrilling World Cup final Sunday drew huge viewership on Fox, and Boston was one of the most engaged markets.

An estimated 16.8 million viewers watched the instant-classic match, in which Argentina icon Lionel Messi won his first World Cup.

That made it the most-watched men’s World Cup telecast ever on Fox, surpassing its audience of 15.4 million viewers for this tournament’s group-stage match between the Uniyted States and England. The final drew a 7.0 rating nationally for Fox.