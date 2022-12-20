Connor Clifton and the Bruins defensemen were more offensive, and that made Monday’s win different

The guys on D have been decent, fine, mostly OK, hardly worth the energy it would take for anyone to register a complaint. A bit, shall we say, lacking in point production? Sure. But so what?

In a season virtually impossible to find a quibble (what’s to kvetch about amid a 25-4-2 ongoing pillaging?), we can’t say the Bruins defensemen have been negligent in their offensive duties.

When a team is on pace to finish with the largest points haul in NHL history, pointing fingers over points is a fool’s errand. That has been especially true at home, where the Bruins Monday night boosted their Causeway Street record to an off-the-hook 17-0-2 with their 7-3 beatdown of the Panthers.

What made Monday night different than all the other nights this season, however, was the collective 2-4—6 contribution the Bruins blueliners submitted, led by goals from Connor Clifton and Brandon Carlo that produced the 2-0 lead in the first. As the night played out, Hampus Lindholm added a pair of assists, and Clifton and Carlo each chipped in with one apple apiece.

After collecting 68 points (including 12 goals) in the first 30 games, the backliners nearly tripled their point-per-game production vs. the Panthers, who had a very charitable Spencer Knight in net. The boys on D helped back the Bruins to their biggest goal total of the season, and perhaps signaled that brother Jim Montgomery’s Traveling Salvation Show has found yet another gear.

Clifton led off the scoring with his third goal of the season. All three have opened the club’s scoring, and all three have proven to be the first spark of victory.

This was the same Clifton who found himself two days earlier, in a 4-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, Gorilla-taped to the bench by Montgomery. Pulled out of the action because Montgomery didn’t like his game, Clifton logged a season-low 11:02 in ice time and TV cameos of the bench had “Cliffy” looking lonelier than the last Mass Pike toll collector to pack up at the booth.

“Playing on his heels too much,” explained Montgomery. “That leads to trouble.”

It officially made Clifton the first member of Black and Gold called out by the coach this season. Unlike his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy, Montgomery offers next to nothing to the public about his charges’ shortcomings.

As one noted Black-and-Gold alum recently said of Montgomery, “He’s Mr. Rogers … everything’s always great in the neighborhood.”

And again, it’s a 25-4-2 neighborhood right now, first place in the Original 32. What’s not for Mr. Rogers to like? Button up the cardigan and put two points in the win column. Can you say Stanley Cup?

Brandon Carlo, left, celebrated his goal with teammates Hampus Lindholm and Brad Marchand in Monday night's win. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

With that slight prodding from Montgomery over the weekend, Clifton went from heels to toes, once again to being “Cliffy”, the ex-Quinnipiac standout who has a delightful penchant for attacking. He sometimes gets out over his skis and attacks a little too much, which is to say he can stray from the game plan boilerplate.

If Montgomery weren’t already bald, no telling what some of Clifton’s foray could do to his follicles.

The recent benching aside, however, it’s clear Montgomery appreciates what “75″ brings. The coach often goes with numbers over names. He also sometimes refers to Clifton as Kenny Rogers.

“You know,” the coach said recently, ‘’the gambler.”

Post-game, Montgomery was back to praising Clifton, and noted he wished people would stop using the term “Cliffy Hockey” as a pejorative. All that started when Clifton was coached by Jay Leach at AHL Providence, the WannaBs coach at time dumbfounded, and at the same time amused, by some of Clifton’s bolder plays.

The view from the press box: bold is good, entertaining, fun. If only more guys brought the bold. But that would mean more coaches willing to accept that risk sometimes leads to boo boos and bad goals.

Thus far, it looks and sounds like Montgomery might be one of those coaches willing to accept errors that are an inevitable part of risk.

Linus Ullmark, left and Jeremy Swayman celebrated after Monday night's win. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I don’t like the term Cliffy Hockey,” said Montgomery, adding he wishes it wasn’t bandied about the dressing room and that he recently talked to Clifton about it. “It was born out of him maybe being too reckless … you know, Cliffy Hockey going on his own page.”

That’s not the player, said Montgomery, who has been under his watch.

“The player that I see is someone who knows very much how the team’s playing,” he added, “and is always supporting the structure of the play and has the ability because of his instincts to make high risk-reward plays. Tonight was the best game he’s had in a while and I’m happy for him.”

Said another way, nothing ventured typically means nothing gained. Clifton, we should know by now, is all for the venture. He also happens to dish some of the best hits the backliners can muster, right there with Charlie McAvoy on the pop chart.

Meanwhile, the beat goes on. The Bruins, 3-0-1 thus far on the five-game homestand, have yet to allowed their opponent’s a single second’s lead time in the four games. The home show closes with the Jets here Thursday night.

On Saturday, all caught up in the scoring joie de vivre, goalie Jeremy Swayman just missed with a 200-footer, what would have been his first career goal. Now it looks like the defensemen have joined the party. It is a wonderful day in the neighborhood.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.