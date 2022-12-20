fb-pixel Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: With 62 saves in two wins, Plymouth’s Gabbie Sidman headlines

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2022, 45 minutes ago

Taytum Cox, Falmouth –– The senior couldn’t be stopped, scoring four goals in a 6-2 Cape & Islands League win over Barnstable.

Hannah D’Angelo, Pembroke –– The freshman win scored twice and added a helper in a 6-3 Patriot League victory over Scituate before lighting the lamp in a 6-2 nonleague defeat to Notre Dame (Hingham). D’Angelo finished with two goals and an assist in a 7-1 nonleague triumph against the East/West Bridgewater co-op.

Kate Dolson, St. Joseph’s Prep/Mt. Alvernia — The sophomore goaltender stopped all 32 shots she faced, recording a shutout to lead the SJP/Mt. Alvernia co-op to a nonleague win over Old Rochester.

Advertisement

Mallory Johnston, King Philip –– After recording a 34-save shutout in a 1-0 Hockomock League victory over Franklin, the senior turned aside 15 shots to lead the Warriors to a 4-1 nonleague win against Wayland/Weston.

Julia Krepelka, Arlington –– The sophomore tallied once in a 3-0 nonleague win over Arlington Catholic before catching fire in a four-goal performance in a 7-3 Middlesex League victory against Wakefield.

Bree Lawrence, Methuen/Tewksbury –– The sophomore contributed an assist in a 4-1 MVC/DCL Large Division win against Acton-Boxborough before scoring twice in a league win over Westford.

Gabbie Sidman, Plymouth –– The sophomore made 62 saves and only allowed one goal in two games. Sidman backstopped the Plymouth co-op to a 1-0 Patriot League victory against Hanover with a 31-save shutout, followed by a 31-stop performance in a 6-1 Patriot League win over Scituate.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video