EMass girls’ hockey: With 62 saves in two wins, Plymouth’s Gabbie Sidman headlines

Kate Dolson, St. Joseph’s Prep/Mt. Alvernia — The sophomore goaltender stopped all 32 shots she faced, recording a shutout to lead the SJP/Mt. Alvernia co-op to a nonleague win over Old Rochester.

Hannah D’Angelo, Pembroke –– The freshman win scored twice and added a helper in a 6-3 Patriot League victory over Scituate before lighting the lamp in a 6-2 nonleague defeat to Notre Dame (Hingham). D’Angelo finished with two goals and an assist in a 7-1 nonleague triumph against the East/West Bridgewater co-op.

Taytum Cox, Falmouth –– The senior couldn’t be stopped, scoring four goals in a 6-2 Cape & Islands League win over Barnstable.

Advertisement

Mallory Johnston, King Philip –– After recording a 34-save shutout in a 1-0 Hockomock League victory over Franklin, the senior turned aside 15 shots to lead the Warriors to a 4-1 nonleague win against Wayland/Weston.

Julia Krepelka, Arlington –– The sophomore tallied once in a 3-0 nonleague win over Arlington Catholic before catching fire in a four-goal performance in a 7-3 Middlesex League victory against Wakefield.

Bree Lawrence, Methuen/Tewksbury –– The sophomore contributed an assist in a 4-1 MVC/DCL Large Division win against Acton-Boxborough before scoring twice in a league win over Westford.

Gabbie Sidman, Plymouth –– The sophomore made 62 saves and only allowed one goal in two games. Sidman backstopped the Plymouth co-op to a 1-0 Patriot League victory against Hanover with a 31-save shutout, followed by a 31-stop performance in a 6-1 Patriot League win over Scituate.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.