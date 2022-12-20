Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, a former Patriots coach, could return Saturday, one week after pregame collision

Pees, who served as New England’s defensive coordinator from 2006-09, missed the game after he was placed on a stretcher, carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. Pees was released from the hospital in time to fly back to Atlanta with the team following the Saints’ 21-18 win Sunday.

The 73-year-old was on the field for Tuesday’s practice, but is still being monitored by coach Arthur Smith . Pees was knocked to the turf in Sunday’s pregame collision with Saints returner Rashid Shaheed , who was trying to field a punt during warmups.

The Falcons are planning to have veteran defensive coordinator Dean Pees call the plays in Saturday’s game at Baltimore following his scary pregame collision on the field that forced him to miss last week’s game in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Falcons linebackers coach Frank Bush filled in for Pees as the play-caller against the Saints. Bush said Pees “seems like Dean, back to his normal self.”

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“He was able to come back in the office and do the things that we normally do,” Bush said. “I’m totally confident he’ll be ready to operate when it’s time to operate.”

Jackson still absent in Baltimore

Lamar Jackson was not present during the part of Ravens practice open to reporters. The quarterback has missed the past two games because of a knee injury. The Ravens host Atlanta on Saturday. Baltimore is coming off a 13-3 loss to the Browns in which the passing game was ineffective with Tyler Huntley at quarterback . . . Wide receiver Tyler Lockett will miss this week’s game for the Seahawks after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand . . . Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett should leave the concussion protocol this week, clearing the way for him to start Saturday against Las Vegas. Pickett did not play in Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Carolina after sustaining his second concussion in two months early in a loss to Baltimore on Dec. 11. Mitch Trubisky played well while filling in, but Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett will play against the Raiders if there are no setbacks . . . Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was out sick and running back Nick Chubb was kept out of practice with a foot injury as Cleveland began preparing for Saturday’s game against New Orleans — and bone-chilling weather. Garrett has 13½ sacks despite playing much of this season with a sprained shoulder. Chubb, who has 1,252 yards and 12 touchdowns, was at the facility and spoke to reporters before being ruled out for practice . . . Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team’s practice facility two days after he was injured against the Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it’s a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Bills on Saturday.

Advertisement



