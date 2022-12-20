fb-pixel Skip to main content
COLLEGES

Geno Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game on UConn women’s bench

By Associated PressUpdated December 20, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Associate head coach Chris Dailey (left) will continue to lead the Huskies in the absence of Geno Auriemma.Jessica Hill/Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women’s coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness.

The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he'll be away from the team through the weekend.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover.”

Auriemma's mother died on Dec. 8.

Associate coach Chris Dailey will take over Auriemma’s duties until he returns. She has a 14-0 record when he isn’t at the helm, including an 85-77 win over Florida State on Sunday.

