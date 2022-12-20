Girls’ hockey notebook: With veteran goalie Danielle DeJon in net, Malden Catholic’s program remains on the rise

“I wanted to be a goalie for a new program, and I wanted to make the school’s athletics more equal,” said the Cambridge resident.

So as a transfer, she was excited to start over, at a new school, and for a Malden Catholic girls’ hockey team playing its first varsity season.

As a sophomore, Danielle DeJon was thrilled to take the net at Malden Catholic. Her freshman year, she skated as a forward for Matignon. She wanted to be a goalie.

In that 2020-21 season, she played a lot as a goalie.

After skating as a forward at Matignon, Danielle DeJon transfered to Malden Catholic as a sophomore where she immediately settled into the position she had long sought to play: goaltender. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“There were eight players, and two of them were figure skaters,” recalled DeJon, now a senior cocaptain. “It was definitely a year of improvement because I saw so many shots.”

In its third season, MC boasts a full bench, multiple lines, a junior varsity squad, and is tournament tested after playing in the MIAA Division 2 tournament last winter.

“For us to be in the tournament last year and go that far, it felt like a direct reflection of our hard work that first year,” said DeJon.

“ ‘I was told last year that the team was growing, Everyone was saying that they had the possibility of being very good very soon.’ Alexa Hingston, Malden Catholic's first-year girls' hockey coach on the program's prospects

This season, the Lancers (1-2) have a new coach in Alexa Hingston, who spent the last five years leading Reading and played at Austin Prep and Saint Anselm.

The move makes more sense geographically for Hingston, who teaches in Boston. Last year, she began to hear the buzz surrounding Malden Catholic, and when the opportunity to move to the program came calling, she wanted to be involved.

After five seasons as Reading's head coach, Alexa Hingston (left) found a perfect growth opportunity behind the bench of Malden Catholic's fledgling hockey team. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“I was told last year that the team was growing,” said Hingston. “Everyone was saying that they had the possibility of being very good very soon.”

The Lancers showed that promise in their 3-2 OT loss to Medfield in last year’s quarterfinals. That continued when they scrimmaged St. Mary’s in the preseason. falling 1-0.

“The girls had a very strong showing against a well-oiled program,” said Hingston. “[St. Mary’s coach] Frank [Pagliuca] always has a good team, and we were able to hold them to a goal.”

As evidenced in the preseason, defense is Malden Catholic’s strongest suit. DeJon is now an experienced goaltender, and in front of her, she has young standout defenders. Sophomores Ava Baker and Aviana Panacopoulos are strong skaters, with Baker having two-way skater potential. In addition, freshman Sam Crowley is showing the promise that had become well-known in the youth hockey ranks over the years.

“I’ll watch her out there, and she doesn’t play like a freshman,” said Hingston.

Junior cocapatin Antonia DiZoglio (center), leading her teammates in a cheer during a game at Arlington, ranked as Malden Catholic's returning scoring leader after tallying 25 points last season. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Up front, junior cocaptain Antonia DiZoglio is the team’s returning scoring leader with 25 points last season.

“Antonia is a leader by example,” said Hingston. “She gives her all and she will play any position. Danielle is a more vocal leader, and she especially leads the four goalies we have spread out between our varsity and JV teams.”

DeJon and DiZoglio are also helping with the transition that comes with having a new coach, helping Hingston get to know their teammates and helping the Lancers get used to Hingston’s methods. It helps that the team developed a tight bond over the last two years of growing the program.

“We’re a great group of people,” said DeJon. “Sometimes you have teams with cliques, and we don’t have that. We have such a great group of friends.”

Mikayla Holland (center) is mobbed by her Malden Catholic teammates in celebration of her goal against host Arlington at Ed Burns Arena. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

This year, the Lancers have their eyes set on returning to the tournament and getting past the quarterfinals.

“We want to go all the way,” said Hingston. “We want to go to the Garden. We want to work hard and have fun as well.”

DeJon shares those goals, but as one of the team’s founding players, she is just as excited to see what Malden Catholic can do once she graduates.

“I would love to see them improve even more and go even further after I leave,” said DeJon.

Ice chips

▪ Watertown has teamed up with host Lexington for a co-op. The number of Watertown players interested in playing hockey has dwindled over the years.

“We kind of anticipated that we were going have to co-op at some point,” said Molly Driscoll, a junior skater from Watertown. “I know some of the girls didn’t think it was going to be this season, possibly next because we don’t really have a lot of girls coming up to play.”

Though the merger was finalized just before the start of the season, Driscoll said she and her Watertown teammates were constantly kept in the loop.

“Our athletic director Ryan Murphy did a really good job of just trying to make sure that we had an opportunity to play for the girls who wanted to,” said Driscoll, the 2021-22 Middlesex Freedom MVP. “He was working really hard to make sure that we had options, and he was really open to us about it too.”

So far, the transition has been smooth, with coach Jay Rush and the Lexington players welcoming for Driscoll, her sister, Maggie, and Aislin Devaney.

“It’s not that big of a difference because the Lexington girls, they’re just so nice to us. There’s no little cliques on the team, everyone’s just really open and it’s a really fun environment to be in,” said Driscoll.

Cohesiveness and a focus on team defense will be key; currently, there is no designated goalie.

▪ In the offseason, 20-plus made the move from the MIAA to the prep ranks, headlined by two of the Globe’s Athletes of the Year, with Duxbury’s Ayla Abban (Tabor) and Arlington’s Maddie Krepelka (Nobles), shifting to the Independent School League. Three players are now at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham: 2021-22 Globe All-Scholastics Madi Soderquist (Woburn) and goaltender Lily Prendergast (Notre Dame-Hingham), plus Soderquist’s former Woburn teammate, Taylor Buckley. After a year with Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op, Lynnfield’s Sarah Powers transferred to Phillips Andover. Braintree’s Savana Littlewoodand Lexington’s Anika Singh are pressing for time at BB&N this season, and last year’s freshman phenom at Medfield, Lilly Shaughnessy, is at Tilton.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.