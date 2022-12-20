How BC forward Ally VanTimmeren has overcome dyslexia to be successful on the court

“I would say basketball has always been my outlet,” VanTimmeren said. “I [used to] hate going to school, I’d hate reading in front of class, but when we get to stuff on the floor, that’s where I get my confidence, and so I think that’s something super cool.”

VanTimmeren deals with dyslexia, in and out of the classroom. She sometimes struggles to read scouting reports out loud and has to pack her schedule with extra tutoring hours. That hasn’t stopped her from carving out a meaningful role with the 10-4 Eagles as a sophomore.

Boston College forward Ally VanTimmeren needs to view every play on the whiteboard from the same perspective: a sideways angle in the direction the Eagles are shooting. Otherwise, she has a difficult time translating the marker to the court.

Advertisement

VanTimmeren was diagnosed in third grade. Her parents, Brad and Susan, are special education teachers and noticed their daughter was struggling when she was growing up on their farm in Allendale, Mich.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

VanTimmeren was often frustrated and spent most of elementary school at the lowest reading level. Before school every day, she would start at 6 a.m. with an hour of basketball and then take an extra reading session with a tutor.

“I could not put letters straight, like b’s and d’s, j’s, p’s,” she said. “And numbers, too. Threes, I’d always write backwards, [and] nines I would write backwards.”

The 6-foot-2-inch forward credits her constant battle with dyslexia for developing a work ethic that moved to the hardwood. She racked up more than 25 Power Five collegiate offers before choosing BC, and is averaging 4.0 points and 4.1 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game this season.

“If I wasn’t dyslexic, I would not be good at basketball, because dyslexia inherently just made me such a good worker,” she said.

Advertisement

VanTimmeren has four tutoring sessions on her weekly calendar in addition to her whirlwind life as a Division 1 student-athlete. She takes pride in her AP course workload from high school, as well as her place in BC’s Carroll School of Management. When she was being recruited, VanTimmeren asked coaches and others connected with the schools about how they could best support her needs as a student.

Eagles coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee notices the extra work VanTimmeren puts in and labels her a perfectionist. She remembers breaking down plays with the forward on Zoom before she came to BC, and by the time VanTimmeren arrived on campus, she already had a strong grasp of the offense.

“She really wants to do well in everything that she does,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “For her, she’s not just striving to pass classes; she’s striving to get A’s and B’s in her classes. On the basketball court, she’s not just striving to be out there playing; she’s striving to be out there helping us win games.”

Bernabei-McNamee tries to make VanTimmeren’s life easier as a basketball reader so she can focus more on playing. But there might also be some unintended positive consequences for VanTimmeren’s adherence to specific formatting on the whiteboard.

“In the past, in diagramming plays, I kind of just diagram them. I haven’t really thought about making sure the court mimics what the actual direction is, if that makes sense,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “And so it makes me a little bit more thoughtful in doing it. I think it helps everybody because it seems to make good sense.”

Advertisement

The payoff: Bernabei-McNamee notices that her young squad, with no seniors or graduate students, executes plays with regularity.

“I don’t know a lot of coaches that can say, ‘My team executes when I write something up on the board pretty well,’ ” she said.

In the past, VanTimmeren felt embarrassed by her dyslexia. But she arrived in college with a different mentality, seeing the new stage as an opportunity to showcase herself and inspire others to persevere through daily challenges.

“I hope that other girls, or any other students, see this and be like, ‘I may struggle in academics, but I can find other outlets where I can be successful,’ and I think that’s super cool,” VanTimmeren said.

Big week for Dingle

Fordham guard and former Archbishop Williams star Asiah Dingle was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, her second such honor of the season and third of her career … Trisha Brown was set to coach her 600th game at Stonehill, spanning 22 seasons, on Tuesday against Northeastern.