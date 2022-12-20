If you thought the Masters delivered the drama in the past, just wait until 2023, and other thoughts

▪ The Masters always manages to deliver the drama. With roaring back nines and Sunday red shirts, with epic meltdowns filled with tears or clutch putts fueled by steel, Augusta National has been the stage for some of golf’s most memorable moments.

With an announcement by chairman Fred Ridley Tuesday that the Masters field will include any of the rogue LIV golfers who remain qualified under the tournament’s rules, the major season is guaranteed to start with a bang. Phil Mickelson representing LIV while grouped with enemy-turned-friend-turned-who-knows-what Tiger Woods? Reigning British Open champion Cameron Smith grouped with the man he beat and No. 1 PGA defender Rory McIlroy?

Oh, the possibilities.

The conversation leading up to April won’t be any less controversial. When LIV broke away and started its tour, the reality that it was backed by the same Saudi Arabian regime responsible for many human rights violations and clearly interested in using the international sporting stage to clean up its image didn’t just cause fans to choose sides, but golfers themselves, with the PGA immediately putting a lifetime ban on any golfer who defected to LIV.

That put the four major tournaments smack in the middle, with their decision on who is in their fields of utmost importance because they represent the most important trophies of the year. But they work best in concert with the varied international tours, where golfers build the résumés that make them familiar to fans and ready to compete at majors, where true greatness is validated. Augusta’s decision to honor those who have qualified seems fair and right, even to those of us (hand raised) who are not fans of LIV.

The real question moving forward is how the majors feel about the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) system and points, and whether LIV ever gets the spot in those rankings it so desperately wants. Doesn’t deserve it from this point of view, with no-cut fields, three-day tournaments, and guaranteed payouts that dilute competitive balance. If it never gets the points, this argument about who gets in the majors will peter out on its own, eventually shutting out the LIV guys from FedEx Cup standings, top-50 ranking points, and even being a defending major champion.

The Masters always has been a bit different, too, for the way it includes past champions in perpetuity and for the way it honors (and more than occasionally inflates) its traditions over all. So don’t expect three-time champ Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010), two-time champ Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), 2020 winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 winner Patrick Reed, 2017 champ Sergio Garcia, or 2011 winner Charl Schwartzel to be disinvited any time soon.

Even Tuesday’s statement was vintage Masters, framing its disgust at having to include LIV golfers with a swipe couched in Southern gentility: “Regrettably, recent actions have divided men’s professional golf by diminishing the virtues of the game and the meaningful legacies of those who built it,” read Ridley’s statement. “Although we are disappointed in these developments, our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a preeminent field of golfers this coming April. Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament.”

Cue the drama.

▪ If this past weekend didn’t confirm sports as the best reality show of them all, then I give up. So many great games, wild endings, and amazing comebacks.

The World Cup final topped them all — and boffo Fox ratings confirmed Americans were watching soccer’s finale in Qatar, with 16.7 million viewers making it the most-watched men’s World Cup telecast in English-language television history, topping the USA/England group-stage match earlier in the tournament. No wonder. With the second-half comeback by France, with the heart-stopping saves by Argentina in the final seconds of extra time, and with Argentina’s thrilling penalty-kick shootout win, the game was one of the best of all time.

But the NFL must have been watching, with America’s favorite pro league quick to remind the sports audience it can provide some electrifying finishes of its own, both before and after soccer stole the spotlight. There was the Vikings erasing a 33-0 halftime deficit on Saturday to beat the Colts, followed by the Bills finishing off the night’s action in a snowstorm, making a winning field goal as time expired. Then came Sunday.

The Patriots took the worst gut punch with that still-impossible-to-digest walkoff debacle (the Las Vegas lateral?), but they were not alone in being involved in crazy endings. Overtime touchdowns by the Chiefs and Jaguars, the latter on a pick-6 of Dak Prescott that completed a 17-point comeback, the former clinching a seventh straight AFC West title.

You had the perpetual doormat Lions inching their way into the playoff picture with a TD catch on fourth and inches to beat the Jets, and Tom Brady and the Buccaneers blowing a 17-point lead at home.

And … Chandler Jones trucking Mac Jones on his way to the end zone. What a weekend.

▪ Not sure I can ever crown a soccer GOAT above Pele, but Lionel Messi makes it a legitimate argument. His leadership and play for Argentina was inspiring and electrifying. And Kylian Mbappe may eclipse them both, with a hat track in a losing effort. He’s only 24 years old.

▪ Now that the NWSL is cleaning up its act, it would be great to see the return of women’s pro soccer to Boston, with the league reportedly including the Hub in its final candidates for expansion. One of the more interesting local nuggets in the scathing report detailing abusive behaviors by coaches and mishandling of such behavior by the league was the retreat of a potential new owner for the Boston Breakers back before the team ceased operations in 2018. According to an e-mail included in the investigative report, the potential owner learned of a relationship coach Christy Holly had with a player and wanted to know how “pervasive is this problem?” The sale never went through.

▪ Very interested to see how interim, first-time NBA head coach Joe Mazzulla navigates the Celtics through this first lull of what had been a dominating season. Back at TD Garden Wednesday against the Pacers, the Celtics have lost four of their last five, including back-to-back at home to the lowly Magic.

▪ What a time to be a Hurley brother — Dan has undefeated UConn up to No. 2 in the country and big bro Bobby just got his Arizona State squad into the AP poll at No. 25.

▪ I was very sad to hear of the death of Louis Orr, the all-time Syracuse basketball player, Jim Boeheim protégé, and recent member of Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown staff. I was a cub beat writer covering Seton Hall hoops when Orr was the new hire as coach, and though I moved to a different assignment before he took over, I was impressed by his personality and leadership. His hiring came in the wake of an abrupt, middle-of-the-night departure by current Harvard coach Tommy Amaker to Michigan. I always remember Boeheim endorsing Orr to me at the Final Four by describing him as a man who “could heal a lot of wounds.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.