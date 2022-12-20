Marius Canery helps No. 2 Lawrence boys’ basketball pass first true test in nonleague win at No. 10 Brockton

By every measure, it ranked as the first true test of the season for the Lawrence High boys’ basketball team: a nonleague road game against a respected top 10 opponent.

Marius Canery delivered for the No. 2 Lancers by scoring a team-high 22 points in a 72-45 victory against No. 10 Brockton on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-3-inch senior tallied 13 second-half points, including 10 in a decisive 25-2 run in the third quarter that rallied Lawrence from a 34-33 halftime deficit.

“He’s an exceptional talent and credit to him for being so coachable,” said Lawrence coach Jesus Moore, when asked about Canery’s play. “He responded very well.”

Canery led four Lancers in double figures, including Jonathan Ocasio (12 points), Danny Reyes and Ryan Grunon, who had 10 points apiece.

The statement victory for the Lancers (3-0) came on the heels of a 26-point season-opening win over Cambridge and a 50-point blowout in the Merrimack Valley Conference opener against Tewksbury.

Lawrence started out with a grueling full-court press which forced Brockton (2-1) to commit several turnovers early, helping the Lancers to establish an early lead. The Boxers quickly adjusted to a 2-3 zone defense that limited Lawrence’s scoring chances.

On the last possession of the first quarter, sophomore guard Braxten Baker hit a 3-pointer to put the Boxers up, 19-16.

Brockton got terrific play from junior guard Cameron Monterio who had eight points. Baker added another eight for a fiery Boxers squad that seized a 1-point halftime lead.

“Give credit to Brockton, they did a really good job in the first half,” Moore said. “We were really in that game, but we didn’t do anything well. We had to stay true to who we were . . . We needed to come out strong, and put a couple strong runs together and that’s what we did.”

The Lancers came out in the second and relied upon its full-court pressure to fuel a 17-2 run in the first 6:35 of play. Canery scored 10 points in the third quarter to help the Lancers outscore Brockton, 25-2, to control a 58-36 lead at the end of the third.

The Lancers take a brief one week hiatus before heading to Merrimack College to take on St. John’s Prep in the first round of a three-day, eight-team tournament.