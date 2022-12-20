MIAA lacrosse committee recommends pushing back regular-season cutoff date to May 31

The cutoff date for the 2022 postseason, the inaugural statewide tournament, was June 2.

This would allow teams to complete their regular-season schedules, often numbering at least 18 games, over Memorial Day weekend.

At Tuesday’s MIAA boys’ and girls’ lacrosse committee meeting, held virtually, a pair of motions were pushed through to move the regular-season cutoff date back five days to May 31.

The initial recommendation came from girls’ chair Lindsey von Holtz, the athletic director at Mount Greylock and also current president of the association.

The extra five days, according to von Holtz, eliminates the overlap between the Central and Western Mass. tournaments held on Memorial Day Weekend and lessens the burden teams face trying to cram in games during the final week of the regular season.

Advertisement

“We really need that whole other week to complete games,” said von Holtz.

The motion will be voted on during Wednesday’s Tournament Management Committee.

The committee said they’d potentially compromise to a May 28 cut off date if the TMC votes down the proposal. If the new cutoff date passes, the dates of the tournament would also have to be changed.

The state championships are currently scheduled for June 16-18. But if the cutoff date is May 31, preliminary games wouldn’t begin until June 5 due since most school’s hold graduation on June 3 and June 4. The state championship games would then be pushed back by a week, likely June 21-23.







