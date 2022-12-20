Revolution, MLS open season on Feb. 25

The New England Revolution will open their 28th season along with the rest of Major League Soccer on Feb. 25, the league announcing its 2023 schedule on Tuesday.

New England, which missed the playoffs for the first time in four years last season, visits Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. that Saturday. The home opener at Gillette Stadium is the following Saturday, March 4, against the Houston Dynamo.

Most games will be played on Saturdays with a 7:30 p.m. local start time, with a select number on Wednesdays. All games will be broadcast through the league’s new MLS Season Pass streaming deal with Apple. Fox Sports will also air 34 of those games, with 15 on FOX and 19 on FS1, but there will be no local over-the-air broadcasts under the 10-year, $2.5-billion partnership between MLS and Apple.