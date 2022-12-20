Revolution, MLS open season on Feb. 25

The New England Revolution will open their 28th season along with the rest of Major League Soccer on Feb. 25, the league announcing its 2023 schedule on Tuesday.
New England, which missed the playoffs for the first time in four years last season, visits Charlotte FC at 7:30 p.m. that Saturday. The home opener at Gillette Stadium is the following Saturday, March 4, against the Houston Dynamo.
Most games will be played on Saturdays with a 7:30 p.m. local start time, with a select number on Wednesdays. All games will be broadcast through the league’s new MLS Season Pass streaming deal with Apple. Fox Sports will also air 34 of those games, with 15 on FOX and 19 on FS1, but there will be no local over-the-air broadcasts under the 10-year, $2.5-billion partnership between MLS and Apple.
The Revolution have one match scheduled to air nationally to begin the year, with their Wednesday, May 31, trip to Atlanta United FC penned for FS1.
With the addition of a 29th franchise, St. Louis City SC, to the Western Conference, Nashville will shift to create a 15-team Eastern Conference. The unbalanced divisions will require some schedule juggling. All teams will play each other twice within their own conference. Eastern teams will get six games against opponents from the Western Conference, while West teams will play one or two additional intra-conference matchups.
New England will play 27 league matches on Saturdays, five games on Wednesday nights, and two contests on Sundays, both away. Their six Western opponents will be Austin FC, Sporting Kansas City, and Houston at home, and Colorado, defending champion Los Angeles FC, and Minnesota on the road.
MLS will take a one-month break after the July 15 games for a reimagined Leagues Cup competition, which features all teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX in a World Cup-style format. The MLS All-Star Game is set for Wednesday, July 19, at D.C. United’s Audi Field, with season play resuming Aug. 20 and the regular season scheduled to conclude on Oct. 21.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Sat., Feb. 25
|at Charlotte FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Sat., March 4
|HOUSTON DYNAMO FC
|7:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 12
|at Los Angeles FC
|10:30 p.m.
|Sat., March 18
|NASHVILLE SC
|7:30 p.m.
|Sat., March 25
|at D.C. United
|7:30 p.m.